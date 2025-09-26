Powder Coatings Market Size To Worth USD 30.46 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Towards Chemical and Materials, the global Powder Coatings market size is calculated at USD 18.26 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth around USD 30.46 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034. Ottawa, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global powder coatings market size was valued at USD 17.25 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit around USD 30.46 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034. Rising demand for eco-friendly and VOC free surface finishing solutions is driving the growth of the powder coatings market. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research. Download a Sample Report Here@ Powder Coatings Market Overview The powder coatings market is witnessing strong momentum as industries increasingly adopt eco-friendly, solvent free coatings to meet stricter environmental norms. The market is propelled by rapid urbanization and industrialization and, which boost demand from sectors such as automotive, construction, appliances, and furniture. Powder coatings advantages durability, minimal waste, recyclability, excellent resistance to corrosion and weathering, and low VOC emissions make them a preferred alternative over conventional liquid coatings. Key challenges include raw material volatility and supply chain constraints, but ongoing innovating in formulations (e.g. low-temperature and UV curable powders) further supports future growth. Powder Coatings Market Key Takeaways

The Asia Pacific powder coatings market size was valued at USD 6.87 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 12.16 billion by 2034.

The Asia Pacific region led the market with the revenue share of 39.85% in 2024. The emerging automotive, electronics, and construction sector in the region drives the market growth.

The Europe has captured revenue share of 30.55% in 2024.

By resin, the polyester segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 28.11% in 2024. The increasing demand for durability and high resistance to harsh weather and a changing climate increases the demand and help market grow. By application, the consumer goods segment accounted for the largest revenue market share, 72.14%, in 2024. The increasing supply and use of commercial transportation in harsh conditions drive the growth of the market.

Powder Coatings Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2026 USD 19.33 Billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 30.46 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.85% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2023 Historical data 2020 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2035 Quantitative units Volume in Kilotons, Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue & volume forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Resin, application, region Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel N.V.; The Sherwin-Williams Company; PPG Industries, Inc.; BASF SE; Arkema; JOTUN; Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.; RPM International, Inc.

Automotive Industry and Powder Coatings

The automotive industry is increasing its use of powder coatings for economic, quality, and environmental reasons. The powder is being used in the automotive industry for the several parts as listed below.



Exterior bond intermediate coat known as a "primer surfacer", as well as for finishing of under-the-hood components

Exterior body intermediate coat Wheel finishing (Clear powder coatings)



Clear coats are also now being used over automotive exterior basecoats by some European manufacturers such as BMW and Volvo. A special area is powder slurries. Here powder particles are wet ground to 3μm size and stabilized in an aqueous environment. Typically, these compositions are then being wet-spayed. Then flash-dried and fully cured in the second curing step. Powder coatings for body parts are partially replaced back by liquids. This as wet-on-wet combines the curing of two applied film layers simultaneously.

Grow areas for powder coating in automotive are alloy wheels, breaking parts, plastic/heat-sensitive substrates, and parts that require extra protection as well as a decorative finish. Wheels, hubcaps, door handles, radiators, decorative trim, bumpers, shock absorbers, mirror frames, oil filters, engine blocks, battery trays, and coil springs are some of the many automotive products being powder coated. Other transportation application areas are (motor) bike frames or ski cabins, bars and handles inside of trams, buses or trains, etc.

Powder Coating Materials & Their Purpose

The main raw material components used in powder coating formulations include:



UV absorbers work by absorbing detrimental UV radiation and harmlessly releasing the energy as heat before it can cause polymer degradation. HALS neutralizes any free radicals, thereby preventing polymer degradation. HALS are not dependent on coating thickness for their efficacy.



are the key component of powder coatings. The range of resins used is increasing steadily in an attempt to meet the more demanding needs of new market sectors.are used according to the type of resin system employed and the final properties required of the coating.are used to increase the cure reaction rate. Select 100+ accelerators for powder coatings.are generally solid particulate materials such asorare used to reduce the cost of the coating formulation and/or to improve specific properties such as flow, surface texture, lubricity, etc. Common fillers are barytes, calcite, mica, talc, whiting, and wollastonite.Extenders, such as aluminum silicate, are used to provideand act as a filler.Degassing agents are particularly important in low-bake systems. They are used to eliminate/dissipate gas bubbles that may cause film porosity and embrittlement or poor finish.Dry Flow agents improve the free flow of powders within the production delivery systems.enhance film properties and eliminate surface defects by improving the flow of the molten coating. Examples of flow agents include polyacrylates, silicones, surfactants, and fluorinated alkyl esters.are used to reduce the gloss of the cured film.are used to control/enhance the gloss level of cured films.provide viscosity control to molten coatings for improved edge coverage or for textured surface effects.are added to the formulation to provide slip, hardness, scratch and mar resistance, and to act as free flow powders and anti-bridging agents in processing.Tribo-charging additives such asandare frequently used in powder coatings. Depending on their composition, tribo-static powders require additives, such asto improve their charge ability in addition to their light stabilization properties.are required to be thermally stable and non-volatile during high-temperature powder extrusion and curing processes (electric and direct-fired gas ovens), and to show no discoloration. Various classes of antioxidants have different thermal stabilization mechanisms. High resistance against UV degradation is necessary for all exterior applications. This is achieved through a synergistic combination of UV absorbers and HALS.

Resin Selection for Powder Coatings: Types & Features

The resin component in the formulation will largely determine the processing and end-use performance properties of powder coatings. There are two main classifications for powder coatings: thermoplastic and thermoset. The final coating has a different chemical structure than the applied powder.

Thermoplastics powders

A thermoplastic powder coating melts and flows when heat is applied but continues to have the same chemical composition once it cools to a solid coating. They are typically high molecular weight materials that require high temperatures to melt and flow.

The primary advantage of thermoplastic powder coatings is that they form a smoother finish and require less energy. They are commonly applied by fluidized bed application, and the parts are both preheated and post-heated. Most of the thermoplastic powder coatings have marginal adhesion so that the substrate must be pretreated and sometimes primed prior to coating application.

The common examples of thermoplastic powder coatings are given below.

PVC coatings find use in FDA-approved applications such as frozen food shelving and dishwasher baskets. Other uses include general-purpose electrical insulation, chain link fence wire, and outdoor furniture. Key features of PVC coatings include:



Softness, glossy surface & flexibility

Impact strength & resilience

Salt spray & weathering resistance Chemical & water resistance

Special primers are generally required for optimal adhesion. Two types of vinyl powder are used: dry blends and melt mixed. The dry blends are less expensive, but the melt mixed materials are superior in performance.

2 . Polyolefin powder coatings

Polyethylene and polypropylene powder coatings provide soft and waxy films that have characteristics very similar to their plastic counterparts. Polyolefin powder coatings are used primarily for their low cost and ease of application. However, certain properties make them attractive in many applications including:



Toughness

Low water absorption

Excellent detergent and chemical resistance

Good electrical insulation characteristics

High durability, and Some solvents can break them down quickly

Polyolefins are often used to coat laboratory equipment because the surface is easily cleaned. They are also used for food handling equipment and for automotive applications such as battery hold-downs.

Nylon powders are practically all based nylon 11. Nylon 6/10 is sometimes used but at high cost. Nylon powders are used to produce powder coatings which of a wide range of benefits, including:



Toughness

Excellent abrasion, wear, and impact resistance

A low coefficient of friction

Good chemical and solvent resistance Smooth surface finish



Generally, a primer must be used with nylon powder coatings to achieve the adhesion level needed for higher performance applications. Nylons can be formulated for food contact applications, outdoor applications such as light fixtures or seating and marine applications where they completely encapsulate fittings, bolts, and other hardware items.

Thermoplastic polyester powder materials have better than average adhesion properties without the need for a primer. They also exhibit good UV resistance and weatherability. Polyester powder coatings are somewhat more difficult to apply than nylon materials and are not as resistant to abrasion or solvent. Polyester coatings are often applied to such items as outdoor metal furniture due to their good weatherability, corrosion resistance, and general durability.

Polyvinylidiene fluoride (PVF) based coating resins have excellent weathering characteristics and excellent resistance to chemicals exception for certain hydrocarbon solvents. They are used to coat piping and valves used in the chemical process industries. Usually a chromate primer is recommended.

Here Are Some Of The Top Products In The Powder Coatings Market

Excellent chemical and corrosion resistance; used in appliances, electronics, pipes.UV-resistant; widely used for outdoor furniture, architecture, and automotive parts.Combines epoxy durability with polyester aesthetics; ideal for indoor applications.Offers superior gloss and clarity; used in automotive and high-end consumer goods.Tough, flexible, and resistant to weathering; used in wheels, tools, and metal products.Engineered for electrical insulation, anti-graffiti, anti-microbial, etc.Re-meltable; used for fencing, refrigerators, and protective coatings.Used on grills, ovens, and automotive engine parts.Cures at lower temperatures; suitable for heat-sensitive substrates like MDF.Decorative finishes for appliances, electronics, and automotive trims.

What Are The Major Trends In The Powder Coatings Market?



The move toward ecofriendly coatings is becoming more prominent, with increasing demand for low VOC and sustainable powder formulations.

Innovation in low temperature and UV curable powder coatings is broadening the range of subtracts that can be coated without damage.

Custom finishes and aesthetic variety are rising in importance as consumer goods and furniture manufacturers seek differentiated looks.

Automation and digitalization in the coating process are improving efficiency, consistency, and scalability in manufacturing. Expansion of application into sector like automotive, construction, appliances, and electronics driving market growth.



Growth Factors

How Are Environmental Regulations Influencing The Powder Coatings Market?

Stricter environmental regulations are significantly impacting the market. Governments worldwide are implementing stringent laws to reduce volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, prompting industries to adopt more sustainable coatings solutions. Powder coatings, known for their low or zero VOC content, offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional liquid coatings. This shift not only helps industries comply with environmental standards but also aligns with the growing consumer preference for sustainable products. As a result, the demand for powder coatings is expected to rise, driving market growth in the coming years.

What Role Do Technological Advancements Play In Powder Coatings?

Advancements in coating technologies are enhancing the performance and versatility of powder coatings. Innovations such as the development of metallic and textured finishes, along with improved curing processes, are expanding the application range of powder coatings. These technological improvements enable manufacturers to meet specific requirements in various industries, including automotive, architecture, and consumer goods. The continuous evolutions of coating technologies ensure that powder coatings remain a competitive and attractive option for manufacturers seeking durable and aesthetically pleasing finishes.

Market Opportunity

How Is The Shift Toward Eco-Friendly Products Benefiting The Powder Coatings Market?

The growing consumer preference for environmentally friendly products is significantly influencing the market. Powder costings, known for their low volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions and reduced environmental impact, align with this demand. Industries are increasingly adopting these coatings to meet growth as companies seek sustainable alternatives to traditional coatings.

What Role Do Technological Innovations Play In Expanding Powder Coatings Applications?

Advancements in coatings technologies are broadening the application scope of powder coatings. Innovations such as improved curing processes, enhanced durability, and the development of specialized coatings are enabling their use in diverse industries, including automotive, electronics and architecture. These technological developments are making powder coatings more versatile and appealing to a wider range of sectors, thereby contributing to market expansion.

Limitations In The Powder Coatings Market



High curing temperatures required for many powder coatings make them incompatible with heat sensitive substrates like plastics, woods, composites, which restricts their use in certain products. Degradation or loss of structural integrity of coatings when exposed to incompatible materials or poor process conditions leads to quality issues and limits adoption in sectors needing delicate finishes or precise tolerances.

Powder Coatings Market Segmentation

Resin Insights

Why Are Polyester Resins Segment Dominant In The Powder Coatings Market?

The polyester segment captured the largest share in the market in 2024. Polyester resins have maintained a leading position in the market due to their excellent weather resistance, durability, and aesthetic appeal. These resins are widely used in architectural, automotive, and appliance applications, where long lasting finishes are essential. The increasing demand for high quality and sustainable coatings has further propelled the growth of polyester based powder coatings.

The epoxy segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years, coatings market due to its superior adhesion, chemical resistance, and versatility. Epoxy based powder coatings are increasingly used in industrial applications, including machinery and equipment, where protection against harsh environments is crucial. The ongoing advancements in epoxy resin formulations are expected to further enhance their performance and expand their application scope.

Application Insights

Why Are Consumer Goods Segment Dominating The Powder Coatings Market?

The consumer goods segment captured largest share in the market in 2024, due to the increasing demand for durable for durable, aesthetically pleasing, and eco-friendly finishes in products such as furniture, appliances, and electronics. Powder coatings offer advantages like high resistance to wear and tear, vibrant colours, and minimal environmental impact, making them ideal for consumer goods applications.

The automotive segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period, driven by rising demand for lightweight vehicles, stringent environmental regulations, and the need for durable for corrosion resistant finishes. Powder coatings provide excellent protection against environmental factors and contribute to the overall performance and aesthetics of vehicles, making them increasingly popular in automotive applications.

Regional Insights

Why Is Asia Pacific The Dominant Region In The Powder Coatings Market?

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and a strong manufacturing base. Countries in this region are increasingly adopting eco-friendly and sustainable coatings solutions, aligning with global environmental standards. The automotive, construction, and appliance sectors in Asia Pacific are experiencing significant growth, further fuelling the demand for durable and efficient coating materials. Additionally, advancements in coatings technologies and manufacturing processes are enhancing the performance and applicability of powder coatings across various industries.

China stands out as a major player in the Asia Pacific powder coatings market, owing to its robust manufacturing sector and substantial industrial output. The country's commitment to sustainable development and environmental regulations has accelerated the adoption of eco-friendly coatings solutions. China's expansive automotive and construction industries further drive the demand for high performance coatings, positioning it as key contributor to the region's market growth.

Why Is North America The Fastest Growing Region In The Powder Coatings Market?

North America is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034, driven by a surge in demand across various industries, including automotive, construction, and appliances. The region's string manufacturing base and emphasis on sustainability are propelling the adoption of powder coating, known for their durability, resistance, and aesthetic qualities. Advancements in coating technologies and increasing environmental regulations further contribute to the market's expansion, positioning North America as a key player in the global powder coatings industry.

The United States stands out as a dominant force in North America powder coatings market, owing to its robust industrial infrastructure and commitment to innovation. The country's emphasis on eco-friendly solutions and stringent environmental standards has accelerated the adoption of powder coatings. Additionally, the U.S. automotive and construction sectors demand for high performance coatings further drives market growth, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

Powder Coatings Market Top Key Companies:



Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Jotun (Norway)s

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (U.S.)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)

Asian Paints (India)

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (India)

TCI Powder (U.S.) Berger Paints India Limited (India)

Powder Coatings Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Powder Coatings Market

By Resin



Epoxy

Polyester

Epoxy-Polyester (Hybrid)

Acrylic

Polyurethane Others

By Application



Consumer Goods

Architectural

Automotive

General Industries

Furniture Others

By Regional



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa



