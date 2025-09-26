Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus (Chinese Title: 仙境传说:梦想天空) Received An ISBN Code By Chinese Government

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or“Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus (Chinese Title: 仙境传说:梦想天空), a Vertical Idle MMORPG game, received an ISBN code by Chinese government disclosed on September 24, 2025.

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus marks the third ISBN in 2025 following 仙境传说:初心 (PROJECT ABYSS, Tentative English Title) in January and 仙境传说之约定好的冒险 (Ragnarok: The Promised Adventure, Tentative English Title) in May. Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus is based on the universe and characters of Ragnarok Online, featuring a vertical screen layout and auto-combat system designed to enhance user convenience.

The game was co-developed with Shanghai TAREN Network Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese game developer and publisher, and was launched in Global except for Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Korea and Japan in February, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in May and Korea in August. Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus achieved notable success after its launch in Global by ranking first in free download of Google Play in Brazil and Singapore, second in Thailand and Philippines and fifth in Malaysia. It also ranked third in free download of Apple App Store and fourth in free download of Google Play in Korea, underscoring its strong performance and raising expectations for its release in China.

Gravity stated,“We consider it highly meaningful that Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus has achieved the third ISBN this year. Building on the success it has already gained in launched regions, we will do our utmost to prepare for the launch in China and ask for your continued interest and support.”

