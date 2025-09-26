PRO ALLY Partners With Word Café Podcast To Host Echoes Of Dark Gold, A Special Storytelling Session On Nigeria's Oil And Gas (1903 1958) History

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LAGOS, Nigeria, September 26, 2025/APO Group/ --

In commemoration of Nigeria's 65th Independence Anniversary on October 1st, PRO ALLY ( ), in collaboration with the Word Café Podcast, is proud to present Echoes of Dark Gold, a special storytelling session that revisits the untold stories and historical foundations of Nigeria's oil and gas industry from 1903 to 1958.

Oil has long been at the heart of Nigeria's economic and political landscape, yet its beginnings remain largely hidden from public consciousness. This initiative seeks to illuminate that history, sparking dialogue and reflection on the journey that has shaped Nigeria's present and future.

Through this storytelling experience, Echoes of Dark Gold will transport audiences into the early days of exploration, the first discoveries, and the complex dynamics that positioned oil as the“dark gold” of the nation. Beyond recounting history, it will also provide a platform for meaningful conversations on legacy, national identity, and the future of resource governance in Nigeria.

Speaking on the collaboration, Tunbosun Afolayan, Managing Director, PRO ALLY stated:“Nigeria's independence anniversary is not only a time for celebration but also reflection. By partnering with Word Café Podcast, we aim to bring history closer to the people, helping us understand how the past continues to shape our collective destiny.”

The event will hold on October 1st, 2025 , as a virtual event, offering listeners in Nigeria and beyond the chance to engage with an immersive narrative woven with historical insights, cultural reflections, and thought-provoking perspectives.

PRO ALLY and Word Café Podcast invite all Nigerians and friends of Nigeria around the world to join in this commemorative session as the nation marks its 65th year of independence.

About PRO ALLY:

PRO ALLY is a sustainability communications consulting company for the energy and extractive sectors. With a vision to democratise knowledge and opportunities, we remain committed to supporting our clients to champion progressive causes, simplify communication, and amplifying the impact of their work for socio-economic development.

About Word Café Podcast:

The Word Café Podcast is a storytelling and thought-leadership platform that amplifies voices, explores history, and sparks conversations that matter.