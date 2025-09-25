Sherburne-Earlville Elementary Opens First Smartlab, Bringing Hands-On STEM Learning To K-5 Students

Sherburne-Earlville students and staff celebrate the grand opening of their new SmartLab with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new Sherburne-Earlville SmartLab is equipped with hands-on learning tools and cutting-edge technology designed to inspire creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving.

A Sherburne-Earlville student explores 3D printing technology in the new SmartLab, turning ideas into hands-on creations.

Students at Sherburne-Earlville's new SmartLab work together on hands-on engineering projects that build critical thinking and collaboration skills.

Innovative new space introduces coding, robotics, and digital media while fostering creativity, collaboration, and career readiness

- Bridgette Carmon, Principal of Sherburne-Earlville Elementary School

SHERBURNE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sherburne-Earlville Elementary School hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, September 3rd to celebrate the opening of its first SmartLab, a state-of-the-art learning environment designed to immerse K-5 students in hands-on STEM and STEAM learning. The new lab marks a milestone for Sherburne-Earlville Central School District (SECSD) as it expands opportunities for students to engage with real-world problem-solving through technology-rich, project-based learning.

The SmartLab, the first of its kind in the district, will serve as a dedicated space for students to explore robotics, coding, engineering, digital media, and more. This investment in STEM learning reflects SECSD's commitment to aligning instruction with New York State Learning Standards while also preparing students with 21st-century skills.

“Previously, SE teachers have been piecing together materials and curriculum to create STEM experiences for our students. SmartLab has given our staff and students a comprehensive STEM curriculum and learning experience,” said Josh Hough, Technology Program Leader.

The lab is intentionally designed to fuel creativity, spark collaboration, and encourage students to take ownership of their learning. From robotics kits and coding platforms to digital media tools, the space introduces students to an array of disciplines that connect directly to future academic and career pathways.

“I am so excited for students to have a space designed to spark imagination, inspire innovation and empower our students through the wonders of STEAM,” said Bridgette Carmon, Principal of Sherburne-Earlville Elementary School.“We at S-E Elementary are committed to innovative learning, and are so ready to open the doors to all SmartLab has to offer.”

SmartLab's approach to STEM education rests on five interconnected components that provide a framework for deep and lasting learning. Students learn through authentic, engaging projects that connect directly to the real world, while the student-centered design of the program encourages learners to make choices and pursue individual areas of interest. Group projects foster teamwork and communication, while structured opportunities for reflection and feedback build confidence and resilience. By weaving together science, technology, engineering and math, SmartLab integrates learning across disciplines in ways that reinforce classroom instruction and inspire curiosity.

For SmartLab, the emphasis extends beyond technical skills to the development of what education leaders call“STEM identity”-the belief that students belong in the world of science, technology, engineering, and math.

“At SmartLab, we don't just prepare students for STEM careers-we help them see themselves as thinkers, makers, and leaders,” said Dr. Jennifer Berry, CEO of SmartLab.“STEM identity is the belief that 'I belong here,' and that belief changes everything.”

The Sherburne-Earlville SmartLab will serve all K-5 students, offering equitable access to project-based STEM learning. Through a balance of guided instruction and open-ended exploration, students will gain confidence as problem-solvers while developing the ability to transfer skills across disciplines.

“Our SmartLab STEM program equips students with the skills, mindset, and confidence to take on real-world challenges, preparing them not only for academic success but for thriving careers in tomorrow's global workforce,” said Bryan Kind, Vice President of Products and Academics at SmartLab.

District leaders and SmartLab representatives emphasized that the lab is more than an investment in technology-it is an investment in opportunity. By ensuring all elementary students have access to the lab, the district affirms its belief in equity and inclusion as essential to academic excellence.

The lab was made possible through district investments in cutting-edge tools and curriculum, with the support of faculty and leadership committed to giving students the best possible start in STEM. The ribbon cutting marks just the beginning of a new chapter for Sherburne-Earlville Elementary, where students are now able to explore, experiment, and innovate in ways that will prepare them for the challenges and opportunities ahead.

About Sherburne-Earlville Central School District

Sherburne-Earlville Central School District (SECSD) is dedicated to fostering the personal and academic growth of each student within a caring and nurturing environment. Serving students from Universal Pre-K through grade 12, SECSD offers a coordinated, research-based curriculum aligned with New York State Learning Standards. The district provides a robust educational program enriched by special-area offerings such as MakerSpace, art, music, and physical education, while preparing students to thrive as engaged citizens and lifelong learners. To learn more about SECSD, visit secsd.

About SmartLab

SmartLab delivers turnkey, career-centered K-12 STEM programs that equip today's students for tomorrow's challenges. Every hands-on PBL solution integrates grade-appropriate STEM applications across eight industry pathways. SmartLab programs include dedicated classroom setups or flexible systems designed for mobility, along with standards-aligned curriculum, teacher training, and ongoing technical and curricular support.

To learn more about SmartLab and its impact on schools nationwide, visit

Noel R Johnson

Creative Learning Systems

+1 800-458-2880

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

SmartLab | Learning is different here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.