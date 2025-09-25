Little Loads Broadens Grey Slab Concrete Paver Range For Perth DIY Projects

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Stacked grey concrete slab pavers bound with green strapping and neatly arranged on a pallet, ready for collection. The slabs feature a clean, smooth surface ideal for outdoor paving projects."Little Loads has expanded its Grey Slab concrete paver range, offering Perth homeowners and trades durable, budget-friendly options for patios, paths, and garden projects, available now at the High Wycombe yard.

HIGH WYCOMBE, WA - 3 SEPTEMBER, 2025 - Little Loads, a family-run landscape supply yard, has expanded its Grey Slab concrete paver selection, giving Perth homeowners and tradespeople durable, budget-friendly options for patios, paths and garden upgrades. Stock is available now for yard collection at 325 Dundas Road, High Wycombe.

Concrete pavers remain a favourite surface in Western Australia because they stand up to heavy use, cope with summer heat and create a neat, modern finish. Little Loads carries three Grey Slab sizes in-yard so customers can purchase exactly what they need and avoid costly excess.

“We guide every customer through sizing, quantity and base preparation so the project runs smoothly from the first shovel of sand to final compaction,” says Paul Curtis, Co-Founder at Little Loads.

What Customers Can Expect



Tough concrete mix tested for Perth conditions

Clean bevelled edges for a professional look on any job

Three practical sizes suited to courtyards, walkways and garden edging Quantity calculator and installation tips on the product page



Full specifications and pricing are listed under concrete pavers Perth at The page also explains base materials and fixing methods that help create a long-lasting surface.

To plan your project, visit com or call 08 9454 5033. The yard is open seven days a week and offers complimentary trailer hire on request.

About Little Loads

Little Loads is a family-owned landscape supply company established in 1987. Based in High Wycombe, the team manufactures its own soils and mulches and carries a full range of sands, aggregates, concrete pavers, retaining wall blocks and garden accessories. Practical advice and friendly service remain the cornerstones of the business.