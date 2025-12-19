Wreck Diver Finds Gin-Filled Steel Ball In Swiss Lake

The manufacturing company wanted to store the gin in the lake for 100 days in 2022 to create a special flavour. It later failed to find the sphere and filed a complaint for theft.

The cask was found with the help of a diving robot off the shore of Romanshorn at a depth of around 15 metres, Silvan Paganini, president of the Romanshorn Ship Salvage Association, told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

“The lake police were able to locate the gin sphere, which was reported stolen in 2022, at midday on Friday and recover it from Lake Constance,” confirmed a spokesperson for the Thurgau cantonal police on request.

The sphere holds 230 litres. The corresponding bottles were to be sold for CHF99 each, according to the company 2022.

The recovered gin sphere was handed over to the owners, Paganini added. He did not know whether he would receive a finder's fee.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga