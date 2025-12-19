LA Galaxy Named MLS Community Impact Club Of The Year

MENAFN - 3BL) AEG's LA Galaxy, six-time MLS Cup champion, was honored as the 2025 Marisa Colaiano Community Impact Club of the Year by Major League Soccer, recognizing the Club's deep and ongoing commitment to the Los Angeles community. The honor was announced as part of Major League Soccer's 2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Awards.

The award was voted on by all 30 MLS clubs, with finalists subsequently reviewed by a league panel of judges to determine the winner based on each club's overall community contributions.

“The LA Galaxy is proud to be deeply rooted in Los Angeles, and winning MLS's Community Impact Club of the Year meant so much to us,” said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer of the LA Galaxy.“Our community and foundation efforts were driven by our values, and this recognition reinforced our commitment to creating lasting impact in our city and across Southern California.”

Throughout 2025, the LA Galaxy made a measurable difference through service, partnerships, and purpose-driven programming. The Club logged more than 800 volunteer hours from players, staff, and alumni, contributed $2 million in monetary and in-kind donations to support inclusion, health, and education initiatives, and redeemed more than 4,000 pounds of recyclables through California Redemption Value to provide new equipment for youth. In addition, the Galaxy supported 56 community organizations and served more than 5,000 youth through development programs. A comprehensive overview of these efforts will be included in the Club's 2025 annual report, expected in January 2026.

At the heart of the Galaxy's community mission was the goal of creating safe, inclusive spaces for people of all ages and backgrounds to access and enjoy the game of soccer. The MLS recognition highlighted the Club's wildfire relief efforts, as well as longstanding programs such as the LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team, Protect the Pitch, Kick Childhood Cancer, Rising Stars, and other initiatives.

Here is a snapshot of the Club's impact:

Wildfire Relief Efforts: In January 2025, a series of destructive wildfires swept through Southern California, impacting many Galaxy fans and communities across Los Angeles. In response, the LA Galaxy and the LA Galaxy Foundation mobilized immediately, providing financial assistance, organizing a supply drive, supporting localized community service projects, and committing to recovery efforts that continued throughout the year.

LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team: The LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team, presented by Herbalife, concluded its 2025 season with an unbeaten record. The program brought athletes and partners together for a full professional-style experience, including a signing day, media day, nutrition training, competitive matches, and an end-of-season banquet. The team also traveled to Miami to face the Special Olympics Unified team at Inter Miami's first-team practice facility, further expanding opportunities for inclusive competition.

Ongoing Community Programming and Support: Rooted in one of the most diverse cities in the world, the Galaxy continued to honor the cultures and experiences of its fans, staff, and players through heritage celebrations, including Central American, Mexican American, and Armenian Heritage Nights, among others.

During the year, longtime community partner Central American Resource Center (CARECEN) identified a need for additional support for the families it serves. The LA Galaxy responded by providing assistance and amplifying CARECEN's mission during its annual Central American Heritage Night match.

Through the Community Partner of the Match program, the Club provided financial support and recognition to at least 17 nonprofits per season. In 2025, the Galaxy also activated relationships with partners such as Herbalife, Dignity Health, City National Bank, Yaamava, and others to advance wildfire relief efforts, build mini pitches to expand youth access to soccer, and support a wide range of community initiatives.

The LA Galaxy's community relations and foundation efforts were guided by three core pillars: Youth Sports, focused on growing the game through access and opportunity; Health & Wellness, using soccer to promote physical activity and healthy development; and Inclusion, leveraging the sport's power to unite people of all backgrounds through programming and access to the game.

Together, these efforts underscored why the LA Galaxy was recognized by Major League Soccer as the 2025 Community Impact Club of the Year.