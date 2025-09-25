How UAE Career Fairs Help Companies Hit Emiratisation Targets

For many companies, career fairs present an opportunity to avoid last-minute struggles in meeting Emiratization quotas. By building a“reserve pool” of national talent, firms ensure they are ready to handle sudden resignations or drops in required percentages, safeguarding continuity and compliance with national employment policies.

HR experts explain that the primary advantage of these fairs lies in providing direct access to a diverse pool of job seekers, ranging from recent graduates to experienced professionals. This enables companies to establish a comprehensive database of candidates they can draw upon when needed.

Khaleej Times reported previously that firms are mandated to increase the number of Emiratis in their workforce by 2 per cent annually - 1 per cent in the first half of the year and another 1 per cent in the second. By this calculation, companies must reach 8 per cent by December 31. Non-compliant firms face monthly fines amounting to thousands of dirhams for each Emirati not employed.

Latifa Al Najafi, Executive Employee Welfare at Imdaad, highlighted the company's readiness to handle sudden resignations or changes in Emiratization levels.

“We don't restrict ourselves to hiring the exact required number. We hire more. So even if there are sudden resignations, we remain in the safe zone.”

Al Najafi noted that Imdaad's participation in the Ru'ya Careers exhibition aims to introduce citizens to the company's work and attract Emirati talent, ensuring its readiness to maintain Emiratization levels despite unexpected changes in the labour market.

“We're a semi-government company, so the decision doesn't apply to us 100%, but we want to participate in as many recruitment platforms as possible so Emirati people become more aware of what Imdaad does.”

To support its subsidiaries, the company expanded the number of roles and introduced new job titles to attract more nationals. These include positions such as Operations Officer at Farz Recycling and new Engineering roles across subsidiaries.

Khawla Saeed AlHabsi, Senior Associate in HR Governance under the Compensation and Benefits Department at Americana Restaurants, emphasized the role of career fairs in maintaining Emiratisation targets.

“We reached our Emiratisation target in the first quarter, but when resignations happened, new vacancies opened up. Career fairs give us a reserve pool of candidates to refill these positions quickly.”

She added that Americana Restaurants opens new roles in both existing and fresh categories, targeting fresh graduates for part-time, full-time, and field roles.

For Noora Al Mulla, Head of Emiratization at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Emiratization is not just a goal, but a long-term strategy.

“Emiratization is a top priority for us. Emiratis today represent 47% of our workforce. Our participation in Ru'ya Careers Fair reflects our commitment to sustaining this momentum, building career paths for nationals, and preparing them to lead the future of Islamic banking.”

She added,“Although we have exceeded the national requirements, we continue to invest in developing Emirati leaders. Ru'ya Careers Fair helps us expand our talent pool, open new career pathways, and inspire the next generation to take on leadership roles in banking.”

With rising Emiratization quotas, new roles have been introduced across the banking sector.

“We've expanded vacancies in core banking departments, while also adding new positions in areas such as digital transformation and compliance.”

She also highlighted the bank's preparations for future workforce changes through graduate training, mentorship, and partnerships with universities and training providers, including HCT, Zayed University, Harvard University, and the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF).

Other companies that have not yet fully achieved their Emiratization targets also see career fairs as a key solution.

“Although we are very close to achieving our Emiratisation targets, our participation in Ru'ya reflects our proactive approach to talent development,” said Noura Ahmed Darwish, HR Business Partner at National Bonds.

She added that the company views Emiratisation not as a quota to meet, but as an opportunity to build a strong pipeline of skilled Emirati talent.

“While we do open roles based on current demands, we've also introduced new job titles when we come across exceptional Emirati talent that doesn't neatly fit in our existing structure. By offering Emirati employees attractive benefits, career development opportunities, and a clear growth roadmap, we ensure our talent is not only prepared to stay, but to lead.”