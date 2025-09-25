Daily Brief, September 25: From HAL's Fighter Jet Deal To Sameer Wankhede's Defamation Suit - Top 10 Headlines Today

From HAL signing a Rs 62,370 crore deal for 97 LCA Mk1A fighters to Sonam Wangchuk's NGO facing FCRA revocation after Ladakh protests, India witnessed major national and political developments. Wipro refused CM Siddaramaiah's Bengaluru traffic request, while Sameer Wankhede filed a Rs 2 crore defamation suit against Red Chillies and Netflix. In Karnataka, communal clashes erupted over an 'I Love Muhammad' banner. In business, PepsiCo strengthened farmer ties and sustainability. Sports highlights included Rishabh Pant missing the West Indies Test series and R Ashwin joining Sydney Thunder. In entertainment, Mohit Suri announced a new YRF romantic musical after Saiyaara's success. Here's a brief of the top 10 headlines today:

1. In Major Boost To Air Force, Govt Inks Rs 62,370 Deal With HAL For 97 LCA Mk1A Fighters

The defence ministry inked a contract with the state-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, including 68 fighters and 29 twin seaters, worth Rs 62,370 crore. The cost excluded taxes. The delivery of these fighters would have to begin from 2027-28 and be completed over a period of six years.

The integration of advanced indigenously developed systems such as the UTTAM Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar, Swayam Raksha Kavach, and control surface actuators will further strengthen the Aatmanirbharta initiatives.“The project is being supported by a robust vendor base of nearly 105 Indian companies directly engaged in the manufacture of detailed components,” an official said.“The production is expected to generate close to 11,750 direct and indirect jobs per year for the duration of six years, giving a major boost to the domestic aerospace ecosystem.”

2. Sonam Wangchuk in Trouble After Ladakh Protests, Centre Takes Action Against NGO

Central Government has revoked the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act registration of Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk's nonprofit organisation, citing repeated violations of the rules governing foreign funding for NGOs. The decision came a day after violent protests in Leh over demands for statehood, led by Wangchuk, which resulted in four deaths and at least 80 injuries, as well as damage to a BJP office and a CRPF vehicle. Following the unrest, the Home Ministry held Wangchuk responsible, alleging that his speeches incited protesters to attack government offices. Reports also suggested that there was a larger“conspiracy” behind the demonstrations, stating that the pro-statehood sentiment among Ladakh's youth was exploited for political and personal gain.

3. Wipro Declines Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Request to Open Campus Road for Bengaluru Traffic

Wipro, led by Azim Premji, has declined Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's request to open the company's campus road to the public to ease Bengaluru traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Premji cited legal, governance, and statutory challenges as reasons for refusing the request.

In his response, Premji emphasised that Wipro's Sarjapur campus is private property and part of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) providing services to global clients. He noted that contractual obligations require strict access control, and opening the campus road to public traffic could violate existing agreements. Premji also highlighted that allowing public access would not provide a sustainable, long-term solution to Bengaluru's traffic problems.

4. Sameer Wankhede Drags Ba***ds of Bollywood to Court, Demands Rs 2 Crore for Defamation

Ex-narcotics and IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, along with Netflix and other parties. The suit seeks a permanent and mandatory injunction, a declaration, and damages of Rs 2 crore, claiming that the Netflix series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' defamed him.

According to the petition, the series, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and streamed on Netflix, distorts the role of anti-drug enforcement agencies. Wankhede claims that such portrayals could erode public trust in law enforcement institutions, giving audiences a false impression about the functioning of officers like him.

5. 'I Love Muhammad' Banner Triggers Stone-Pelting, Clashes in Karnataka's Davanagere

On Wednesday night, September 24, communal tension gripped Karl Marx Nagar in Davanagere, Karnataka, after a flex banner with the words 'I Love Muhammad' was put up in the locality. The placement of the banner led to arguments between members of two communities, which soon escalated into stone pelting and unrest. According to police, the clash broke out around 10 pm when groups confronted each other about the banner. What began as an argument quickly turned violent, leaving several residents frightened and forcing police to rush to the spot.

During the violence, allegations arose that Hindu homes were specifically targeted with stones. The houses of residents Kasturamma and Chitravelu in Karl Marx Road, 1st Main, 1st Cross, were reportedly damaged. Several families said stones were thrown at their houses late at night while they were sleeping inside.

6. PepsiCo Emphasizes Strong Ties with Farmers Amid Sustainability Drive

PepsiCo India said it is focusing on its long-term partnership with farmers, sustainable manufacturing, and social impact initiatives as it participates in the World Food India 2025 event. Speaking to ANI at the sidelines of the World Food India 2025, Yashika Singh, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Head, Sustainability, PepsiCo India, said this is the company's third year at the event. "Our focus at this time is our deep relationship with farmers. We work with 27,000 farmers across 14 states. Our focus is on regenerative agriculture, where we are showing how soil health is improved," she said.

She explained that the company is also highlighting its sustainable manufacturing practices. "The energy that is being produced by using the peels of potatoes we use for chips is then run back into the system. This is our second focus. And our third is that we are working in the area of skilling, where we want to provide opportunities to women to make them more capable and enhance their ability to drive livelihoods," Singh said.

7. Make in India Turns 11, Piyush Goyal Hails India's Rise as Global Manufacturing Power

Marking the 11th anniversary of the landmark "Make in India initiative", Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal reflected on the program's transformative impact on India's manufacturing landscape, adding that the vision has transformed India into a global manufacturing powerhouse. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, the Make in India initiative was envisioned to revive the nation's industrial base and turn the country into a global manufacturing hub. Eleven years on, Goyal stated that this vision has“transformed India into a global manufacturing powerhouse.”

"Today, I am proud to say that this vision has transformed India into a global manufacturing powerhouse. In these years, record FDI inflows, vast improvements in ease of doing business, our rise as the second-largest mobile manufacturer globally, soaring exports, and expanding defence production, all showcase how far we have come," Goyal added in his X post.

8. Rishabh Pant to Miss India's West Indies Test Series

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will miss the upcoming Test series against the West Indies due to an incomplete recovery from his foot injury. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed Pant's unavailability, while Ravindra Jadeja has been named vice-captain. Pant had impressive form before injury, scoring 479 runs in the England series, including two centuries and three fifties.

9. R Ashwin Joins Sydney Thunder in BBL

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has officially joined the Big Bash League by signing a deal with Sydney Thunder in the upcoming season of Australia's Premier T20 Competition. This is the first major overseas T20 league signing for Ashwin after he retired from the Indian Premier League in August this year.

Ashwin already retired from his international career midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia after the Gabba Test ended in a draw in December last year. With his retirement from international cricket and IPL, the 38-year-old is free of BCCI's contractual obligations, allowing him to play overseas leagues like the Big Bash without restrictions. It was earlier reported that R Ashwin was on the verge of a historic BBL signing as the four franchises, including Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers, and Adelaide Strikers, were in contention to acquire the services of the veteran Indian spinner.

10. Mohit Suri to direct another YRF Romantic Musical after Saiyaara success

Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films' Akshaye Widhani are joining forces once again following the massive success of Saiyaara, which marked the debut of Ahaan Panday alongside Aneet Padda. The heart-wrenching romantic drama, released just three months ago, continues to be a topic of discussion among audiences.

According to reports, a source revealed that after the historic success of Saiyaara, Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films have decided to collaborate for a second time. The source mentioned that Mohit Suri received numerous offers from across the industry, with producers offering unprecedented pay packages. Despite these tempting offers, he chose to continue his creative partnership with YRF, aiming to build on the success of Saiyaara.