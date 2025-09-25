ABC Arbitrage Release Of The Interim Financial Report As Of June 30, 2025

ABC arbitrage announces that as of today its financial report for the first half of 2025 has been publicly released and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document includes the following parts:



The half-year management report

The consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2025

The statutory auditors' report Statement by the person responsible for the financial report

The annual financial report can be consulted on the Group website at: abc-arbitrage , in the "Shareholders " page, heading Financial information / Financial report .



