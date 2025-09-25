Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ABC Arbitrage Release Of The Interim Financial Report As Of June 30, 2025


2025-09-25 12:16:40
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ABC arbitrage
Release of the interim financial report as of June 30, 202 5

ABC arbitrage announces that as of today its financial report for the first half of 2025 has been publicly released and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document includes the following parts:

  • The half-year management report
  • The consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2025
  • The statutory auditors' report
  • Statement by the person responsible for the financial report

The annual financial report can be consulted on the Group website at: abc-arbitrage , in the "Shareholders " page, heading Financial information / Financial report .


Contacts :
Relations actionnaires : ...
Relations presse: VERBATEE / ... 		EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B
ISIN : FR0004040608
Reuters BITI / Bloomberg ABCA FP

Attachment

  • 2025 ABCA CP - Mise à disposition du RFS VEng

MENAFN25092025004107003653ID1110111615

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search