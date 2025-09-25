Entertainer Tori Martin Delivers Music Video For Her #1 Single,“Cowgirls Ride”

Tori Martin Credit: Jalee Wilcox

Cowgirls Ride Features An All-female Cast Of Real Cowgirls- Escaramuza Riders, Cutters and Barrel Racers

- Allen Foster, Entertaining OptionsFT. WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TRRR's reigning New Female Artist of the Year Tori Martin delivers a high-impact Western cinematic experience with her new music video,“Cowgirls Ride .” The video features an all-female cast of real cowgirls gathering before sunup for campfire coffee before saddling up and heading out to herd cattle, rope and ride. In addition to scenes of the women on the trail, there are vignettes of barrel races, rodeo queens, and synchronized Escaramuza team riding interspersed throughout. Cutaways to footage of Martin singing in different settings offers a dramatic juxtaposition. The reel features real cowgirls, vibrant and powerful, from the age of seven and up. The video is currently featured on the weekly Taste of Country Video Countdown, and the single is #1 on the TRRR charts.In the triple-digit heat of August in Weatherford, Texas, the video was shot in one single 23-hour workday, proving the dedication of Tori and her team. Producer/director Jason Engelman and camera operator/co-director Justin Frech filmed at several different ranches in the area. A last-minute venue change that could have led to chaos – instead led to a moment of pure visual perfection. Tori explains,“When our arena location fell through at the last minute, a friend found us a practice arena nearby. We were set to film at night, but the practice arena didn't have lights,” Martin adds.“We ended up wrapping pickup trucks all around the fencing to illuminate the center with their headlights and it was epic. It was truly striking to see.”Martin has already enjoyed two #1 singles:“Lost in the Country" (2024) and "Abilene" (2025). She co-wrote“Cowgirls Ride” with Kirsti Manna and Bill DiLuigi and the single was produced by Bill Warner for LuckySky Music; fans can purchase the track here. Recent press includes Taste of Country, StarShine Magazine, Holler, Cowgirl Magazine, The Country Note, Country Evolution, and AOL.Check out Tori's music, merch and more HERE. To keep up-to-date with Tori, visit her website or stay social via Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube.About Tori MartinBorn in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida this military brat lived in several states before landing in Azle, Texas at the age of seven. She spent most of her life just outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth area where she began singing in the local church choir. She cut her teeth on classics from Johnny Cash and Tammy Wynette, courtesy of her grandfather“Paw-Paw,” and by the age of 14 she was performing at Opry houses all over Texas. In 2014, Renegade Radio Nashville named her one of the“New Faces of Country.” Martin competed on Season 14 of ABC TV's American Idol but departed the show in the Hollywood round. Taking all her experiences and a big dose of courage Tori moved to Nashville in 2017. It didn't take long before the talented singer/songwriter found herself co-writing with some of the city's most famous tunesmiths, and it's a path that has felt blessed from the start. A chance meeting at a mixer led to her working with producer Bill Warner and she signed to Nashville's indie label, LuckySky Music, shortly thereafter. Now the two creatives are carving a path that is uniquely her own. With single releases like“What Would Dolly Do,”“Steppin' In It” and“Lucky,” which reached #42 on the Billboard Indicator chart, Tori's modern traditional Country sound comes from her roots as a true-blue Texas singer. Her previous single,“Lost In The Country,” reached #1 on the Texas Regional Radio Report, Top 25 on the CDX TRACtion Texas Chart and Top 15 on their True Indie Chart. She released the seasonal,“Warm For December” in November. Named one of the“Future Faces” of 2024 at the TRRR Music Awards, Tori opened for Drew Baldridge on select dates of his Fall 2024 tour. She won Texas Regional Radio Report's 2025“New Female Vocalist of the Year” award in March at the 15th annual Texas Music & Radio Awards Show in Arlington. Her single, "Abilene" reached #1 on TRRR chart, Top 10 on the Texas Music Chart and #11 on the CDX TRACtion Texas Chart in April. Her current single,“Cowgirls Ride,” was released in May. When she is not on the road, Tori enjoys antiquing, decorating and spending time with her husband and their two golden retrievers, Duke and Daisy, and French bulldog, Lucky.

Tori Martin's Cowgirls Ride

