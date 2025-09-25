Panama's President Mulino Wasted No Time At The UN To Tell The Panama Story

Mulino took advantage of his speech at the UN to highlight the achievements of his administration's one year in office, such as Panama's removal from the gray list and the country's participation in the regional economic and environmental context, among others. President Mulino held nothing back at the UN and alluded to the important issue of the Panama Canal's neutrality as a guarantee to defend it from global ups and downs. “El Loco” may be in Colombia, India, or Bosnia, but he remains the most popular and the one with the most sympathy and acceptance among people on social media and in polls, whether Panamanians or expats like it or not. It is what it is.

ANTAI is determined to restore order to UNACHI, whose administration has become accustomed to squandering public funds. At UNACHI, 19 officials have been dismissed while investigations continue into another 50 cases involving alleged irregularities, corruption, and nepotism. There's no doubt that Panama is the birthplace of champions. On Tuesday night, José Chema Caballero secured the New York Yankees a spot in the Major Leagues. Panama is now in the spotlight of the entertainment world with the celebration of the 2025 Premios Juventud (Youth Awards) at the Amador Convention Center. Thousands of young people are expected to attend, watching their favorite artists perform at this grand event.

They're asking the Electoral Tribunal to be vigilant and closely monitor this hot topic right now, the recall election. We must be wary of the politicking behind this initiative because the Electoral Tribunal can't lend itself to such shameless schemes. Speaking of recall, a source who never fails me tells me that, around Arraiján, there's a PRD politician who's been handing out“money” to those who go to the Electoral Tribunal to sign to revoke the mandate of the flirtatious mayor. Just as Attorney General Gómez spoke of the 4,000 complaints for corruption offenses, among others, why doesn't he explain when Laurentino Cortizo, José Gabriel Carrizo, Rojas Pardini, Rafael Sabonge, and others who have been charged with various crimes will be brought to justice?

Until the bigwigs are caught, there will be no true justice in Panama. The lawyer for the Association of Municipalities says he will sue Roxana Méndez for damages caused to local authorities over the issue of the communal councils. What this lawyer should do is encourage and advise the few cronies in the mayor's offices and communal councils to stand up like men and prove their innocence. That the PTJ deputy from Vamos wanted to make a fool of himself in the Trade and Economic Affairs Committee with the general manager of the Barú Free Trade Zone, but“bald” Cedeño wouldn't let him. He loves to question the PTJ, but don't let them question him! When he attacked a man in his district, he didn't want to explain himself. Representative Neftalí, who no longer likes riding the subway, spends his time watching TikTok in the Assembly during debates and meetings. Those who voted for him definitely threw their vote away!