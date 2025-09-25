TX Rail Products, Inc. Anticipates Significant Revenue Growth In FY2026



Positioned for projected 50% minimum revenue growth in FY2026 following successful navigation of tariff environment

Engages Forvis Mazars, LLP, one of the nation's top 10 public accounting firms, to strengthen shareholder confidence in our financial reporting Actively preparing for an uplist to the OTCQB within the next six months



ASHLAND, Ky., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX Rail Products, Inc. (OTC Markets PINK: TXRP) , a supplier of rail and rail products to the U.S. coal mining industry, short line railroads and tunneling contractors, today provided a business update as the Company approaches the close of its fiscal year ending September 30, 2025.

Mr. Shrewsbury, CEO and Chairman of TX Rail Products, Inc., commented,“We have made tremendous operational and financial progress in recent months taking deliberate actions to strengthen our foundation and position for future growth. Importantly, we have worked through recent challenges due to changes in U.S. trade policy by effectively managing our inventory levels and now have a clear line of sight to projected revenue growth in fiscal year 2026 of at least 50% compared to fiscal year 2025.

We are actively positioning for an uplist to the OTCQB in the next six months, a milestone that will provide enhanced visibility, transparency and access to a broader base of investors. To support this effort, we have engaged Forvis Mazars, LLP, one of the nation's top 10 public accounting firms, as our new independent registered public accounting firm, strengthening shareholder confidence in our financial reporting. With this momentum, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) and other applicable law. When used, the words "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "should", "expect", "plan", "assume" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements concerning future plans or results are necessarily only estimates and actual results could differ materially from expectations. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: our ability to implement our business strategy; our financial strategy; a downturn in economic environment; our failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; a failure of our innovation initiatives; risks from investing in growth opportunities; fluctuations in financial results and purchases; the impact of local legal, economic, political and health conditions; adverse effects from environmental matters and tax matters; ineffective internal controls; our use of accounting estimates; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and our reliance on critical skills; impact of relationships with critical suppliers; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; the impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; our reliance on third party distribution channels; Securities and Exchange Commission regulations related to trading in "penny stocks;" the continued availability of certain financing provided by our CEO; and other risks, uncertainties and factors or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Notwithstanding the above, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, expressly state that the safe harbor for forward looking statements does not apply to companies that issue penny stocks. Because we may from time to time be considered to be an issuer of penny stock, the safe harbor for forward looking statements under the PSLRA may not be applied to us at certain times.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

...

646-536-7331

William“Buck” Shrewsbury

Chairman and CEO TX Rail Products, Inc.

(606) 928-3131