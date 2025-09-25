MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) September 25, 2025, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Gaudenzia Strengthens Operational, Clinical, and Research Capacity Amid Nonprofit Challenges

Philadelphia, PA - September 25, 2025 - Gaudenzia, Inc., one of the nation's largest nonprofit providers of treatment for substance use disorder, mental illness, and co-occurring conditions, today announced key leadership appointments designed to strengthen its operational backbone, expand medical expertise, and accelerate research-driven innovation.

At a time when many behavioral health nonprofits are consolidating or scaling back, Gaudenzia is deliberately investing in leadership and infrastructure to confront today's most pressing challenges: a rapidly evolving drug supply; increasing demand for trauma-informed and integrated care; and the need to demonstrate measurable outcomes. These appointments reflect Gaudenzia's commitment to stability, adaptability, and long-term impact for the communities we serve.

Operational Strength: Mike Willette, Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Since joining Gaudenzia in 2024, Mike has streamlined collaboration, stabilized operations, and aligned growth with sustainability. His promotion to COO ensures consistent execution across Gaudenzia's 120 programs and 51 facilities, providing the stability and alignment needed during a time of sector-wide volatility. Mike's leadership positions Gaudenzia to sustain its mission while expanding its impact.

Clinical Excellence: Trish Caldwell, Chief Clinical Officer (CCO) & Dr. Caroline McWilliams, Medical Director

With these appointments, Gaudenzia is elevating the clinical integrity of its programs, aligning them with best practices, and advancing an integrated model of care. Together, Trish Caldwell and Dr. Caroline McWilliams bring decades of expertise in behavioral health, trauma-informed practices, family engagement, and integrated medical services. By linking research directly to clinical and medical programming, they will ensure interventions are rigorously evaluated, outcomes are measured, and data is used to drive sustainable change-ensuring the voices of clients and communities shape innovation.

Research & Innovation: Dr. Bhavani Raghavan Lobo, Chief Research Officer

Dr. Bhavani Raghavan Lobo now officially leads Gaudenzia's research strategy, thought leadership, and academic partnerships. While her role includes building external collaborations, her primary focus is translating Gaudenzia's in-house clinical and medical model into measurable outcomes that can guide policy and elevate standards of care nationally.

A Commitment to Measurable Impact

“These leadership appointments mark a powerful step forward in Gaudenzia's transformation,” said Dr. Deja Gilbert, President & CEO.“Nonprofits across the country are struggling-but treatment providers cannot afford to fail the people we serve. That's why Gaudenzia is investing in operational stability, clinical excellence, and research capacity. By aligning these three pillars, we will not only strengthen care inside our programs-we will measure outcomes, demonstrate impact, and lead with accountability for the future of behavioral health.”

Looking ahead, Gaudenzia will release its 2025 Frontline Report in December, providing a data-driven view of client outcomes, referral trends, and the realities of the evolving drug supply. The expanded leadership team will be central to translating these insights into stronger programs and better recovery results.

ABOUT GAUDENZIA, INC.

Gaudenzia, Inc. is one of the largest nonprofit providers of treatment for people with substance use and co-occurring disorders in the United States, with 51 facilities operating in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. The agency serves about 16,000 individuals annually and operates 120 programs providing a full continuum of care. Since 1968, Gaudenzia has provided specialized services and programs for all demographics, including women and women with children, adolescents, people with substance use and co-occurring disorders, and more. Those seeking help can call Gaudenzia's Treatment and Referral HelpLine at 833- 976-HELP (4357). For more information, visit .

