Sangeetha Delivers Iphone 17 In 17 Minutes, Fastest In India

BENGALURU – Sangeetha Gadgets has announced today that it has introduced 17-minute delivery of the all-new iPhone 17. Available across more than 300 towns and spanning more PIN codes than any other e-commerce player in India, this marks a new era in smartphone retail where speed, scale, and premium experience converge.

While most e-commerce players continue to emphasize next-day delivery and quick commerce platforms talk about 10-minute grocery runs, Sangeetha Gadgets has gone a step further by delivering the world's most desired smartphone in just 17 minutes, and at a scale that is unmatched.

This isn't just speed, it's premium experience. Each iPhone 17 is hand-delivered by a trained tech expert, ensuring customers receive their device with the care it deserves. Every purchase comes with complimentary damage protection from day one, setting Sangeetha apart from mass e-commerce players where an iPhone is treated like any other package.

This bold step continues Sangeetha's legacy of pioneering disruption. Back in 2014, the brand stunned the market with a 2-hour delivery, long before quick commerce even existed. Today, that pioneering spirit has evolved into a seamless, multi-format presence, offering customers the comfort of quick commerce, e-commerce, and mainline retail all working in perfect sync.

“At Sangeetha, we have always believed that buying an iPhone should not be about just getting a box, it should be about trust, speed and care,” said Chandu Reddy, Director – Sangeetha Gadgets.“With 17-minutes iPhone delivery, we are not just setting a benchmark in speed, but also redefining what a premium delivery experience should feel like. Backed by our 51-year legacy, we are proud to say that the future of smartphone retail is here.”

With a turnover of ₹3,000 crore and a retail presence of over 800 stores across India, Sangeetha Gadgets is on an aggressive growth trajectory, adding 100 new stores every year along with dark stores nationwide to strengthen its quick commerce capabilities. From its beginnings 50 years ago selling gramophones to today's leadership in gadgets, the company has built a reputation of trust and innovation. Currently selling over 1,00,000 phones per year across South India, Sangeetha is now expanding to East India, bringing its premium, tech-expert-driven experience to a wider customer base.

With Sangeetha Gadgets x Apple, the new gold standard in delivery is here: iPhone 17 in 17 minutes.

About Sangeetha Gadgets