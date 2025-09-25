Chinese Premier calls for international community to stand with justice
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday urged the international community, particularly nations of the Global South, to raise a “stronger” voice in defense of justice and to oppose “bullying and hegemony in the face of rising unilateralism and protectionism,” according to state media.
Li made the remarks during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
He stressed the importance of protecting the legitimate rights and interests of all countries, warning that certain “unilateralist and protectionist practices” are harming the global economy and seriously obstructing the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
Li called on nations to take more “concrete” measures, strengthen global development cooperation, safeguard free trade and economic globalization, and promote shared development and prosperity.
He added that China will continue to pursue high-level openness, share development opportunities with other countries, and act as a stabilizer and driving force for the global economy. The premier also reaffirmed China’s commitment to upholding the authority and role of the UN.
