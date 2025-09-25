Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Reach U-17 Gulf Cup Semi-Finals


Doha, Qatar: Qatar secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Oman at the Under-17 Gulf Cup yesterday to seal their place in the semi-finals.

In a tense encounter at the Grand Hamad Stadium, Faisal Saeed struck the decisive goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time, sparking jubilant celebrations among the home crowd.

The result lifted Al Annabi to six points from two matches, ensuring qualification, while Oman remain without a point.

In the group's other fixture, the UAE came from behind to defeat Yemen 2-1 in a thrilling contest at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium. Yemen took the lead in the 30th minute through an own goal by Emirati defender Butti al-Junaibi. But the same player made amends with the equaliser in the 74th minute before Mohammed Battar struck the winner in the final minute of regular time.

The victory also lifted the UAE to six points, confirming their progress to the semi-finals alongside hosts Qatar. Yemen, like Oman, remain pointless and are out of contention. The group stage continues this week, but with two rounds completed, the identity of Group A's semi-finalists is already decided, setting up a strong run-in to the knockout phase.

