Cameroon, Chad Seal Military Cooperation Agreement
(MENAFN) Cameroon and Chad have formalized a new military cooperation agreement designed to reinforce security measures along their shared border, according to an announcement by Cameroon's Ministry of Defense on Wednesday.
The accord was signed on Tuesday in Yaoundé, the Cameroonian capital, by Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo and his Chadian counterpart, Issaka Maloua Djamous. The ministry’s statement highlighted that this partnership aims to bolster joint ground operations and streamline the sharing of strategic security intelligence between the two countries.
The agreement comes as both Cameroon and Chad confront growing challenges along their border, including increased activity by the Boko Haram terrorist group and a surge in illicit cross-border trafficking. Strengthening military collaboration is seen as a critical step to address these escalating security threats effectively.
This move reflects a broader regional effort to enhance coordination and intelligence-sharing in the face of complex security dynamics impacting Central Africa.
