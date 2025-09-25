Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cameroon, Chad Seal Military Cooperation Agreement

Cameroon, Chad Seal Military Cooperation Agreement


2025-09-25 02:38:30
(MENAFN) Cameroon and Chad have formalized a new military cooperation agreement designed to reinforce security measures along their shared border, according to an announcement by Cameroon's Ministry of Defense on Wednesday.

The accord was signed on Tuesday in Yaoundé, the Cameroonian capital, by Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo and his Chadian counterpart, Issaka Maloua Djamous. The ministry’s statement highlighted that this partnership aims to bolster joint ground operations and streamline the sharing of strategic security intelligence between the two countries.

The agreement comes as both Cameroon and Chad confront growing challenges along their border, including increased activity by the Boko Haram terrorist group and a surge in illicit cross-border trafficking. Strengthening military collaboration is seen as a critical step to address these escalating security threats effectively.

This move reflects a broader regional effort to enhance coordination and intelligence-sharing in the face of complex security dynamics impacting Central Africa.

MENAFN25092025000045017169ID1110108672

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search