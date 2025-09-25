California, Brazil Sign MoU to Expand Climate Collaboration
(MENAFN) California and Brazil have announced a significant expansion of their collaboration to boost efforts on climate change, clean energy, pollution reduction, and green job creation.
California Governor Gavin Newsom met Brazilian Environment and Climate Change Minister Marina Silva in New York on Tuesday, where the two leaders formalized their enhanced partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). According to a press release from Newsom’s office, the agreement targets joint action on forest conservation, lowering greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, and improving livelihoods connected to global forest ecosystems.
"By strengthening our partnership with Brazil, California is reaffirming a simple truth: global challenges require global cooperation," Newsom stated. "This couldn't be more true as we look forward to the UN's Global Climate Conference that Brazil is hosting later this year."
Minister Silva emphasized the critical role of collaborations with regional governments like California in sustaining momentum for climate initiatives across the United States. She said, "This commitment will support Brazil and California to achieve their climate neutrality goals by 2050 and 2045, respectively."
