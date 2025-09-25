Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Dutch PM, FM

2025-09-25 02:09:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met today with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Disck Schoof and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE David van Weel.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance them, discussing the latest regional developments, particularly in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to several issues of joint interest.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed during the meeting the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to reach regional de-escalation through dialogue and peaceful means.

