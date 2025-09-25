Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-09-25 02:01:24
25 September 2025

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 24 September 2025 it had purchased a total of 7,964 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 7,964 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 551.00p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 544.50p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 547.96p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 360,295,729 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 360,295,729.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
24-09-2025 12:42:49 GBp 23 551.00 XLON xeaNirL7oef
24-09-2025 12:42:49 GBp 388 551.00 XLON xeaNirL7oeh
24-09-2025 12:22:25 GBp 406 550.00 XLON xeaNirL7bls
24-09-2025 12:04:00 GBp 479 550.00 XLON xeaNirL7MvA
24-09-2025 12:02:43 GBp 519 550.50 XLON xeaNirL7Nu3
24-09-2025 11:23:02 GBp 235 550.50 XLON xeaNirL78yn
24-09-2025 11:13:01 GBp 228 550.50 XLON xeaNirL0pef
24-09-2025 11:03:00 GBp 249 549.50 XLON xeaNirL0xap
24-09-2025 11:02:25 GBp 3 549.50 XLON xeaNirL0xwK
24-09-2025 11:02:25 GBp 18 549.50 XLON xeaNirL0xwM
24-09-2025 10:51:07 GBp 207 549.50 XLON xeaNirL0ZVO
24-09-2025 10:44:00 GBp 343 548.50 XLON xeaNirL0iTl
24-09-2025 10:28:27 GBp 343 550.00 XLON xeaNirL0JK$
24-09-2025 10:25:45 GBp 366 549.00 XLON xeaNirL0H4r
24-09-2025 09:58:27 GBp 394 548.50 XLON xeaNirL0DR8
24-09-2025 09:41:37 GBp 290 547.00 XLON xeaNirL1@WE
24-09-2025 09:28:31 GBp 360 547.00 XLON xeaNirL1d3q
24-09-2025 09:26:27 GBp 134 547.00 XLON xeaNirL1bhg
24-09-2025 09:26:27 GBp 153 547.00 XLON xeaNirL1bhi
24-09-2025 09:04:38 GBp 353 546.50 XLON xeaNirL1ICs
24-09-2025 08:50:39 GBp 201 548.00 XLON xeaNirL16tq
24-09-2025 08:43:53 GBp 264 547.00 XLON xeaNirL10eL
24-09-2025 08:32:57 GBp 88 544.50 XLON xeaNirL2s85
24-09-2025 08:32:57 GBp 217 544.50 XLON xeaNirL2s87
24-09-2025 08:22:16 GBp 473 545.00 XLON xeaNirL2yxL
24-09-2025 08:03:54 GBp 432 544.50 XLON xeaNirL2ibR
24-09-2025 08:03:54 GBp 405 545.00 XLON xeaNirL2iaa
24-09-2025 08:03:54 GBp 393 545.50 XLON xeaNirL2iac

