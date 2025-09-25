Quadient's Accredited Platform Already Set To Process More Than 215 Million Electronic Invoices Annually By September 2026

With over 10% of the French market already secured through leading enterprises and distribution partner agreements, Quadient confirms its leadership in e-invoicing



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global intelligent automation platform enabling secure and professional business connections, announces that its subsidiary Serensia has been selected by several major French corporations as an Accredited Platform under the upcoming e-invoicing mandate. Through its white-label distribution partnerships, Quadient is already guaranteed to process more than 215 million invoices per year as of the reform's implementation, representing more than 10% of the addressable market0F1.

Since July 1, 2025, the French tax administration has made public the national directory of all companies subject to VAT. Connected to the central data hub, this directory plays a critical role in the reform: it designates, for each business, the Accredited Platform responsible for receiving its e-invoices and ensuring secure transmission and regulatory compliance.

Against this backdrop, several leading groups have already appointed Serensia as their preferred platform for e-invoicing under the reform, including long-standing clients such as TotalEnergies, BPCE and Dalkia. Acquired in spring 2025, Serensia by Quadient obtained provisional government accreditation and successfully passed compliance testing with the French Tax Authority. Cerfrance, a major accounting network representing 320,000 small and mid-sized businesses across France, has also adopted the platform under a white-label agreement.

“The e-invoicing reform marks a major milestone in modernizing the French economy. The decision of leading enterprises and partners to rely on Serensia demonstrates not only the reliability of our technology, but also the relevance of our long-term vision for this market,” said Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer of Quadient.“We are proud to see our platform emerging as a trusted foundation to support organizations of all sizes, whether they process millions of invoices annually or operate on a smaller scale.”

Since its acquisition by Quadient, Serensia has benefited from expanded resources and complementary technology expertise to deliver a robust, scalable solution tailored to the needs of large enterprises, SMBs and accounting firms alike. As the Sept. 1, 2026 regulatory deadline approaches, Quadient urges organizations to prepare now for their transition. Registering in the public directory and selecting an Accredited Platform are critical steps to ensure compliance and avoid disruption of financial operations. For more information about Quadient's e-invoicing offer, visit: quadient .

