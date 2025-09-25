Lavrov, Rubio Renew Push for Peaceful Resolution to Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed their mutual commitment to peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis during a Wednesday meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
The senior diplomats convened in New York amid the 80th UN General Assembly’s high-level week, according to the ministry’s statement.
Lavrov emphasized Russia’s willingness to adhere to the framework set by the two countries’ leaders in Alaska, emphasizing the importance of coordinating with Washington to tackle the underlying causes of the conflict. He expressed opposition to initiatives from Kiev and some European capitals, cautioning that such proposals might extend the duration of the crisis.
Beyond the Ukraine conflict, the discussions covered a broad range of bilateral concerns. Both officials emphasized the urgent need to restore political and public dialogue, building on momentum from the Russian and U.S. presidents to drive normalization of relations. They also called for reactivating regular diplomatic mission operations.
The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that both parties have agreed to maintain a productive dialogue between their foreign policy departments.
This meeting follows the Aug. 15 summit in Alaska between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, which both leaders described positively, though no deal was reached on critical matters such as a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire.
