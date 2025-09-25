Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) --
1990 -- The UN Security Council adopted resolution 670 during a foreign ministers-level meeting, imposing a tight air embargo on Iraq and Kuwait, banning passenger and cargo flights.
2005 -- Kuwait Society of Engineers joined as member the International Association of Project Managers during the 18th IAPM meeting in Paris, France.
2012 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inked a loan agreement with Egypt to the tune of KD 17 million to finance phase II of the natural gas network project in Cairo and Jiza governorates.
2014 -- Kuwait female athletes took part in the 17th Asian Games for the first time by competing in the triathlon competitions.
2018 -- Author Ismail Fahad Ismail passed away at age 78. He was a pioneer novelist, and wrote for radio and television. Ismail was a literature critic and also member in both the Arab writers federation and the Kuwait Writers Association (KWA).
2022 -- Kuwait University (KU), kindergarten and elementary school students returned to studying fulltime for the 2022-23 school-year post-COVID19 restrictions.
2022 -- Constitutional Court struck down lawsuit referred by court of appeal on the constitutionality of the law barring individuals from attaining a parliament seat if convicted of crimes related to expressing contempt towards religion or the Amir.
2023 -- Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah passed away at age 93. He had an illustrious career, which saw him held the post of minister of postal mail, telegram, and telephone communications in 1962. He was also Minister of Guidance and News in 1963. (end)
bs
1990 -- The UN Security Council adopted resolution 670 during a foreign ministers-level meeting, imposing a tight air embargo on Iraq and Kuwait, banning passenger and cargo flights.
2005 -- Kuwait Society of Engineers joined as member the International Association of Project Managers during the 18th IAPM meeting in Paris, France.
2012 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inked a loan agreement with Egypt to the tune of KD 17 million to finance phase II of the natural gas network project in Cairo and Jiza governorates.
2014 -- Kuwait female athletes took part in the 17th Asian Games for the first time by competing in the triathlon competitions.
2018 -- Author Ismail Fahad Ismail passed away at age 78. He was a pioneer novelist, and wrote for radio and television. Ismail was a literature critic and also member in both the Arab writers federation and the Kuwait Writers Association (KWA).
2022 -- Kuwait University (KU), kindergarten and elementary school students returned to studying fulltime for the 2022-23 school-year post-COVID19 restrictions.
2022 -- Constitutional Court struck down lawsuit referred by court of appeal on the constitutionality of the law barring individuals from attaining a parliament seat if convicted of crimes related to expressing contempt towards religion or the Amir.
2023 -- Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah passed away at age 93. He had an illustrious career, which saw him held the post of minister of postal mail, telegram, and telephone communications in 1962. He was also Minister of Guidance and News in 1963. (end)
bs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment