Frozen Pizza Market Size, Global Demand, Growth Opportunities And Forecast, 2031

Frozen Pizza Market 2031

Increase in disposable income, rise in standard of living, health consciousness among the consumers & surge in number of large retail chains drive the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Frozen pizza market size was generated $17.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $39.3 billion by 2031, witnessing with a CAGR of 7.96% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in disposable income, rise in standard of living, health consciousness among the consumers, and surge in number of large retail chains drive the growth of the global frozen pizza market. Moreover, key players are investing in R&D to develop advanced freezing technologies, which in turn, is presenting new opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years.Request Sample Report at:Frozen pizza consists of a flat round base of dough baked with vegetable or meat toppings. Pizza is one of the most popular foods in Europe and North America and are sold fresh or frozen either whole or in portions across the globe. Freezing preserves the texture, taste, and nutritional value of pizza for a longer duration.Rise in demand for convenience is the key factor that drives the frozen pizza market. Other factors such as increased disposable income, rise in standard of living, and rapid increase in number of large retail chains supplement the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in popularity of gluten-free frozen pizza further fuels the market growth. Consumers' assumption about the presence of high levels of sodium, fat, calories, and preservatives in frozen pizza has led to their lower sales in various developing countries. The addition of preservatives and other chemicals is perceived as a negative trait in the frozen pizza.Rise in demand for convenience food and advancements in freezing technologies is the key factor that drives the frozen pizza market.Buy This Research Report: /purchase-optionsThe market is divided by crust type, toppings, distribution channel, and region. Based on crust type, the market is divided as regular thin crust, extra thin crust, deep-dish, and others. By topping, it is classified as meat topping and vegetable topping. By distribution channel, it can be classified into food chain services and retail. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Further, the report also covers the strategies adopted by key market players in order to sustain competitive environment and increase their market share.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global frozen pizza market, owing to change in consumption pattern. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is because China is one of the largest consumer of frozen pizza.For Purchase Enquiry at:Leading Market Players: -Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbHGeneral Mills, Inc.Hansen Foods, LLCNestle S.A.Palermo Villa, Inc.Amy's Kitchen, Inc.ConAgra Brands, Inc.Daiya Foods Inc.Dr. August Oetker KGSchwan's Shared Services, LLC.Major players, such as General Mills and Nestle, have enjoyed cost advantage amidst increasing cost of raw materials on account of operational excellence. As cost of raw materials would increase, players are expected to invest in R&D to develop advanced freezing technologies to reduce energy consumption and overall production cost, thereby increase in profit margins. For instance, the advancement of technology has led to the introduction of the quickest freezing technology such as impingement freezing, hydro-fluidization freezing, high-pressure assisted freezing, magnetic resonance-assisted freezing, and others. Freezing pizza with the help of liquid nitrogen also provides a major opportunity to the frozen pizza manufacturers, thus driving the Frozen Pizza Industry growth.Trending Reports:Frozen Bread Dough Market:Flatbread Market:Baking Mix and Enzymes Market:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ + +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.