The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's AI-Powered Personalized Learning Path Market Report 2025: Key Trends, Growth Drivers & Forecast Insights

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Personalized Learning Path Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of the personalized learning path, fortified with artificial intelligence (AI), has seen impressive growth in the past few years. The market, projected to expand from $3.61 billion in 2024 to $4.66 billion in 2025, is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.0%. The considerable growth during the historical phase can be credited to the burgeoning adoption of online learning platforms, the escalating demand for customized education, the expansion of digital content libraries, government strategies endorsing edtech, and the broadening of corporate training initiatives.

The market for AI-driven customized learning paths anticipates rapid expansion in the coming years, estimated to reach a valuation of $12.77 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 28.7%. This expected growth during this period can be linked to factors such as the increasing need for skills-based personalized education, growing popularity of online advanced education, usage of learning data analysis, investment made in educational technology startups, and a rising emphasis on engaging the learner. Forecasted trends for this period involve game-based and immersive learning, application of predictive analytics to measure learner's results, emergence of brief learning modules, incorporation of virtual and augmented reality, and a focus on consistent learning and relearning programs.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai)-powered personalized learning path market report:



What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Personalized Learning Path Market?

The advancement of digital platforms dedicated to e-learning is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the market for AI-empowered personalized learning paths. E-learning platforms signify digital systems that provide education, training, and learning resources online, allowing learners to access them flexibly from anywhere. The enhancements in digital infrastructure, such as high-speed internet and the abundance of devices, have increased the uptake of e-learning platforms, making online education more widely available. AI-powered personalized learning paths allow these platforms to provide custom-made content, adjust to personal progression, and boost learner involvement by tailoring education to each student's individual needs and ambitions. For example, data from Eurostat, a government agency based in Luxembourg, shows that in January 2024, 30% of EU internet users aged between 16 and 74 had engaged in an online course or utilized online learning materials in the past three months. This is a 2% increase from the 28% reported in 2022, signifying a growth in participation in online education in 2023 when compared to 2022. Hence, the surge in e-learning platforms is steering the growth of the market for AI-enabled personalized learning paths.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Personalized Learning Path Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Personalized Learning Path Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Google LLC

. Microsoft Corporation

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Pearson plc

. McGraw Hill LLC

. Chegg Incorporated

. Blackboard LLC

. Udemy Incorporated

. Coursera Incorporated

. Duolingo Incorporated

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Personalized Learning Path Market?

Leading firms in the market for personalized learning paths powered by artificial intelligence (AI) are concentrating their efforts on creating groundbreaking solutions like adaptive learning algorithms. These solutions aim to improve personalized learning, optimize knowledge retention, identify areas of skill deficiency, and deliver personalized suggestions tailored to each learner's pace, learning style and necessities. Adaptive learning algorithms, AI-enabled systems, modify educational content based on a learner's performance and inclination. For instance, Hello AI, an Indian software development start-up, introduced HelloAI-Hailabs, an innovative AI-based self-education platform in September 2023. This platform fosters AI literacy and bespoke education for all age groups by utilizing adaptive learning algorithms and context-aware content delivery. It bridges the gap in knowledge and readies learners to be responsible AI citizens in an ever-growing AI-controlled future. The platform operates on a freemium model, providing basic courses for free while allowing upgrades to premium comprehensive modules. The STEM and KidSafe certifications Hello AI has earned supports its commitment towards safe and effective learning. This initiative is backed by the kerala startup mission (KSUM) and funded by Startup India grants. The start-up's recognition as a finalist in the global learning tools engineering competition among over 800 global startups underlines its escalating influence in reshaping the worldwide AI-powered personalized learning path market.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Personalized Learning Path Market Growth

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personalized learning path market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Application: Kindergarten To 12th Grade (K-12), Higher Education, Corporate Training, Vocational Training, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Educational Institutions, Enterprises, Individuals

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Learning Management System, Content Management System, Assessment And Evaluation Tools, Analytics And Reporting Tools, Recommendation Engine

2) By Services: Consulting, Implementation, Support And Maintenance, Training And Development, Customization

View the full artificial intelligence (ai)-powered personalized learning path market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Personalized Learning Path Market By 2025?

In the AI-Powered Personalized Learning Path Global Market Report 2025, North America held the highest market share in 2024. The region of Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid expansion during the forecast timeline. The report comprehensively covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Personalized Learning Path Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Digital Twin Technology Global Market Report 2025

report/digital-twin-technology-global-market-report

Digital Twins In Healthcare Global Market Report 2025

report/digital-twins-in-healthcare-global-market-report

Digital Twin Global Market Report 2025

report/digital-twin-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.