Tenet Welcomes Mr. Dom Mannella As General Counsel And Provides Update On Filing Of Audited Financial Statements

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler® business development platform, today announced that Mr. Dom Mannella has joined the Company as its new General Counsel.

Mr. Mannella has worked in securities law and compliance his entire professional career, which began in Washington D.C. at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in January 2012 and continued later that year at the SEC's New York offices. He brings an interesting mix of experience to his new role at Tenet, having worked at law firms as well as small and large corporations in New York, Toronto and Montreal. After stops at Deloitte & Touche LLP and Friedman Law Professional Corporation from 2017 to 2019, where he worked on due diligence files and various securities-related matters, he went on to spend more than three years as a Listings Manager at the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") in Toronto. In addition to reviewing listing applications and ensuring compliance with policies while at the CSE, he was involved in bringing awareness of the advantages of listing companies on the CSE with some of the province of Quebec's largest institutional investors, including the Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, the investment dealer community, issuers, and other business initiatives. He also participated in the amendment process of CSE policies and rules with the Ontario Securities Commission and British Columbia Securities Commission. Most recently, and just prior to joining Tenet, Mr. Mannella was an associate in the Capital Markets and Securities Group of Toronto-based law firm Fogler Rubinoff LLP and in the Business Law Group of Montreal-based law firm BCF LLP. His primary role at Tenet will be to ensure that the Company remains compliant with all regulatory and stock exchange policies to which it is subject. He will also be called upon to manage the Company's relationships with its external counsels and advisors as Tenet begins to commercialize its data-derived product offering and expand its operations beyond Canada and China.

Update on Filing of Year-end 2024 Audited Financial Statements

Tenet also announced that it was notified by its auditors that the audit of the Company's year-end 2024 audited consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") could not be completed for September 22, 2025 as previously hoped because the audit files on Tenet's Chinese subsidiaries were not received in time to allow for that target date to be met. The auditors are hopeful that the audit can now be completed in the coming days to allow for the Financial Statements to be filed by the end of the month. It should be noted that this additional delay in the filing of the Financial Statements will have no impact on the previously announced date of the Company's upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders, which is still planned for November 6, 2025.

