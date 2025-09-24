Raymond James Financial Reports August 2025 Operating Data
| Operating Data
|As of
|% change from
|$ in billions
| August 31,
2025
| August 31,
2024
| July 31,
2025
| August 31,
2024
| July 31,
2025
|Client assets under administration
|$ 1,688.5
|$ 1,535.3
|$ 1,653.4
|10%
|2%
|Private Client Group assets under administration
|$ 1,626.1
|$ 1,474.1
|$ 1,591.8
|10%
|2%
|Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts
|$ 978.9
|$ 860.2
|$ 956.5
|14%
|2%
|Financial assets under management
|$ 270.0
|$ 240.9
|$ 264.3
|12%
|2%
|Bank loans, net
|$ 50.2
|$ 45.8
|$ 49.7
|10%
|1%
|Clients' domestic cash sweep and Enhanced Savings Program balances
|$ 54.2
|$ 56.3
|$ 54.8
|(4)%
|(1)%
About Raymond James Financial, Inc.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Total client assets are $1.69 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at .CONTACT: Media Contact: Steve Hollister Raymond James Financial 727.567.2824 ... Investor Contact: Kristina Waugh Raymond James Financial 727.567.7654 ...
