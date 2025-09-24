Azerbaijani Students Present 'Pearls Of Musical Art' Project

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) has organized a series of lectures and concerts titled "Pearls of Art" as part of the 17th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, Azernews reports.

The latest event, which took place at Baku State University, was attended by Baku State University (BSU) Rector Elchin Babayev, the faculty members, and students.

At the opening, BSU Vice-Rector, Doctor of Philosophy in Philology, Associate Professor Alysh Aghamirzayev, and MEMİM Acting Director, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Associate Professor Vugar Humbatov, emphasized that the Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival has become a significant event in the cultural life of the country.

It was noted that, in addition to the invaluable musical and theatrical works, Uzeyir Hajibayli made an unparalleled contribution to the field of transcribing samples of traditional oral folk art into musical notation and promoting Azerbaijani music both among the masses and on the international stage.

The Chair of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Composer Pika Akhundova, delivered a lecture on "The Role of Uzeyir Hajibayli in the Development of Azerbaijani Compositional School."

The event, which was moderated by MEMİM staff member, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Honored Cultural Figure Saadat Takhmirazgizi, featured performances by the Jahangir Jahangirov Choir of the International Mugham Center (Artistic Director – Honored Teacher Tarana Yusifova), the Dance Group of the Baku Choreography Academy (Artistic Director – People's Artist Yusif Gasimov), students of the Baku Music Academy, Azerbaijan National Conservatory, and the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

The program included works by Uzeyir Hajibayli and Muslim Magomayev, which were met with applause.

The concluding lecture-concert of the series will take place on September 24 at the Azerbaijan Academy of Labor and Social Relations.

This year, by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, the 140th anniversary of the birth of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli is being celebrated with numerous events.

This anniversary is also being marked within the framework of the 17th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, which is being held from September 18 to 28, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, in more than 10 cities and regions of Azerbaijan, as well as in Uzbekistan, Austria, Germany, Turkiye, and more.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.