President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Senior Vice President Of US Chamber Of Commerce In New York (PHOTO)

2025-09-24 03:10:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ On September 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce, in New York, Trend reports.

During the conversation, they noted that relations between Azerbaijan and the United States have risen to the level of strategic partnership, and there are currently significant opportunities for expanding economic and trade relations.

They had discussions on cooperation in energy, connectivity, artificial intelligence, and other fields, stemming from the Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a Strategic Working Group to prepare the Charter on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States of America.

They emphasized the importance of establishing direct contacts between the business communities of Azerbaijan and the United States, as well as organizing mutual visits by business delegations, noting that there is significant potential for developing cooperation in the tourism sector.

Khush Choksy expressed his intention to visit Azerbaijan soon with a large delegation to explore business opportunities.





