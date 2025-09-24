Setting Out For Purity: Dialoguing With Spring City Jinan On How Pure Water Anchors“Emotional Value” In A Pure Land

MENAFN - GetNews) In 2025, Pepsi's AQUAFINA is establishing the cultural tourism IP "Setting Out for Purity." On the product side, it has launched several "cultural tourism bottles" that feature the natural landscapes of“pure lands” such as Gongga Snow Mountain, Kekexili, Qinghai Lake, and Nalati in their packaging design. Coupled with heartfelt and healing copy, these products serve as carriers of the brand concept of "pure land," embodying the emotional appeal of "purity from the heart."

Subsequently, through a series of cultural tourism activities, AQUAFINA aims to break the boundaries between "product and scene," exploring pure lands from Yulong Snow Mountain to Qinghai Lake. This time, it has chosen Jinan, known as the "Spring City" in Shandong, to embark on the third stage of its journey toward purity.







Jinan thrives on its springs, with its "purity" vividly flowing through the city's veins, aligning perfectly with AQUAFINA 's principle of "purity from the heart." Through exploring this city, AQUAFINA hopes to emphasize the emotional message of its products-true "purity" exists not only in remote natural sanctuaries but also stems from our internal perceptions and reflections. Even in urban life, as long as we maintain the ability to find beauty and a tranquil heart, we can still discover that joy-bringing "pure land."







During the three-day, two-night event in Jinan, participants expressed, "It feels like I've found the right way to experience Jinan! In the morning, I can get water from Black Tiger Spring, in the afternoon, sit by Baotu Spring enjoying tea, and listen to opera at Qushuiting Street. I feel completely at peace and relaxed, as if I've recharged my battery, ready to work hard again when I return!"

"Recharge and accumulate energy," is a straightforward expression that perfectly captures what AQUAFINA aims to achieve-starting from the public's longing for a leisurely and free lifestyle, enjoying pure personal leisure time and adding emotional value to the brand.







Local residents perceive AQUAFINA 's products as "blue and clear," immediately recognizable and reminiscent of the water from Baotu Spring-"beautiful, transparent, and clean." These simple yet sincere evaluations reflect the product's silent penetration into the market.

By coming to Jinan, experiencing its purity, telling its story, and bringing Jinan to the nation, AQUAFINA distinguishes itself from other products in a unique way for local residents.







(Local residents collecting spring water)

Through its practice in Jinan, AQUAFINA reaffirms that "purity from the heart" is not just a slogan, but a way of life: in a busy world, it invites us to pause, seek purity, and find our true selves. It also hopes that this collaborative model will bring a younger, more emotional, and deeper narrative to Jinan, helping the city break out of traditional promotional frameworks and be seen and experienced by more people, ultimately achieving a dual empowerment of the brand and the city.