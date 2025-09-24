Nominations Open For 2026 Isdb Prize For Impactful Achievement In Islamic Economics (Knowledge Contribution)

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) ( ) is pleased to announce opening of nominations for the IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics (Knowledge Contribution) for the year 1447H (2026).

This cycle of the Prize is in the Knowledge Contribution category, aimed to recognize, reward, and encourage significant knowledge contributions in areas related to Islamic economics that have the potential to solve major economic and financial challenges of IsDB Member Countries.

Individuals and institutions are invited to nominate other individuals and institutions whose contributions to knowledge are groundbreaking and have a substantial effect on people's lives and economic progress in accordance with Islamic principles. Self-nomination is not accepted for this category of the Prize.

The prize comes with a US$ 50,000 award for the first-place winner, US$ 30,000 for second place, and US$ 20,000 for third place.

The nominated contributions should have been made within the previous seven years and be potentially replicable elsewhere.

The nomination is a two-step process that can be initiated by visiting the 'How to Apply' ( ) page on the IsDB Prize Portal ( ). The first step is the registration of the nominator/applicant, which is open until 11 December 2025. The second step is for the nominator/applicant to upload the nomination form details and any relevant files before 14 December 2025.

For more information about the prize and nomination procedure, visit the IsDB Prize Portal ( ) or contact us on ... .

The prize winner and runners-up will be honored at a ceremony during the 2026 IsDB Group Annual Meetings on a date to be announced in due course.

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on