Wholesaling Real Estate Boot Camp Shows Beginners How To Start Flipping Houses

- Lex LevinradBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nationally recognized real estate investor, coach, and author Lex Levinrad will be hosting the upcoming Wholesaling Real Estate and Flipping Houses Boot CampTM, a three-day live training event that gives new and aspiring investors the tools to wholesale and flip houses - often with little to no money or credit.“Wholesaling is the fastest way for new investors to get started in real estate,” said Levinrad, founder of Lex Levinrad Real Estate Training TM.“You don't need a lot of cash or good credit to start. What you do need is the knowledge of how to find motivated sellers, how to calculate offers, and how to flip those contracts to cash buyers. That's exactly what this Wholesaling Boot Camp is designed to teach.”Intensive Hands-On TrainingThe Boot Camp is part of Levinrad's Real Estate Success Essentials TrainingTM, which has trained more than 7,000 students nationwide. Over three days, participants will learn how to:Identify distressed properties from motivated sellers including bank-owned homesCalculate after-repair values (ARV), repair estimates, and maximum offer pricesWrite offers, create contracts and use proven scripts to negotiate with sellers and agentsBuild a cash buyers list of investors and learn how to flip contracts quickly for profitScale from wholesaling and flipping into fixing and flipping and buying rental properties“Many new real estate investors come to my Boot Camps because they don't know where to start,” Levinrad said.“By the end of these three days, you will know exactly how to find deals, how much to offer, and how to get houses under contract. You'll also have a system for selling those houses for a profit to cash buyers.”Real-World, Real ResultsParticipants also gain access to contracts, comparable sales data, profit calculators, and marketing tools designed to make wholesaling faster and easier.“I teach exactly what my team and I do every single month,” Levinrad added.“We're buying, wholesaling, and flipping 15 to 20 houses right here in South Florida. This is not theory - this is a proven system that works in today's market.”Graduates of Levinrad's program have completed more than 2,500 transactions, with many moving on to build six- and seven-figure real estate businesses.Why Act Now“There are more opportunities right now in distressed properties than we've seen in years,” Levinrad said.“Investors who know how to find and structure these deals are the ones who will profit the most“.About Lex Levinrad Real Estate TrainingLex Levinrad Real Estate Training offers multiple live Boot Camps throughout the year, including:Wholesaling Real Estate & Flipping Houses Boot CampTMFixing & Flipping Houses Boot CampTMBuying Rentals & Building Wealth Boot CampTMForeclosures & Bank-Owned Properties Boot CampTMWith live events, online training, and advanced coaching programs, Levinrad's mission is to create“Complete Real Estate InvestorsTM” - equipping students to understand how to wholesale, fix, flip, and build long-term rental portfolios.Learn More and View Upcoming DatesFor upcoming Boot Camp dates and locations, call (561) 948-2127 or visit .Media Contact:Lex Levinrad Real Estate TrainingPhone: (561) 948-2127Email: ...Website:**###Notes to Editors:**Interviews with Lex Levinrad and successful students available upon request.High-resolution photos, bios, and media kits are available.

