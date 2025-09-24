CBI Court Sentences Woman In Bank Loan Fraud Case
According to the CBI, it registered the instant case on September 13, 2017, against the accused Manisha Devi and her husband, co-accused Kapil Kumar, for criminal conspiracy.
“The accused Manisha Devi was charged with criminal conspiracy with the co- accused for applying for a loan without complete documents and getting a loan of Rs 99 lakh sanctioned in her name and her husband co-accused Kapil Kumar for purchasing a plot on the basis of forged documents, withdrawing Rs 96 lakh from the account and misusing the loan amount against the terms of the loan,” the CBI said in a press statement.
“Thereby, in connivance with the co-accused, defrauding Canara Bank(erstwhile Syndicate Bank), Ghaziabad Manisha Devi caused wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 1,17,66,950 to the bank,” it further added.
It further said that the charge sheet was filed on December 23, 2021, against Manisha Devi and other Public and Private Persons.
The accused pleaded guilty on September 9, 2025, in the court of Spl Judge, CBI Anti-Corruption, Court No. 1, Ghaziabad, accepting her guilt before the court.
The CBI Court accepted the application for Plead Guilty and convicted and sentenced Manisha Devi on Wednesday.
The case highlights that despite taking a long as, in this case, it took almost eight years, CBI will not leave any stone unturned and will do its best to bring the perpetrators to justice.
Notably, a Special CBI Court in Lucknow on Tuesday sentenced a bank official and two others to three-year imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh each, for a fraud resulting in a loss of Rs 6.80 crore to the bank.
The CBI court convicted and sentenced Pankaj Khare, Deputy Chief Manager, Bank of India, two private persons - Rajesh Khanna and Shamshul Haq Siddiqui - in a case registered in 2008 on the complaint of Bank of India,
The three were sentenced to three years' imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh each for the fraud during 2004-06.
