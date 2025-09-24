Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Amir Receives The Credentials Of Eight New Ambassadors


2025-09-24 02:01:56
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani received at his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning the credentials of eight new ambassadors to the State.
His Highness received the credentials of Juha Mustonen, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland; Mohammed Jaafar Mohammed Baqer Al-Sadr, Ambassador of the sisterly Republic of Iraq; Walid Fahmy Ali Al-Fiqi, Ambassador of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt; Oliver Owcza, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany; Arnaud Pescheux, Ambassador of the French Republic; Badreldin Abdullah Mohammed Ahmed, Ambassador of the sisterly Republic of Sudan; Manthabiseng Phuhlele, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho; and Cornelius Walegeria, Ambassador of the Solomon Islands.
His Highness the Deputy Amir welcomed the ambassadors, wishing them success in their missions, and for the relations between the State of Qatar and their countries further progress and growth.
For their part, the Ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Deputy Amir the greetings of their countries' leaders and their wishes for the Qatari people of continued progress and prosperity.
An official reception ceremony was held for the Ambassadors upon their arrival at the Amiri Diwan.

