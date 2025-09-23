Leadership In Complexity: The Skillset The Next Generation Needs In The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Roman Ziemian

The last few years have shown that volatility is no longer an anomaly - it's the operating environment. Pandemic shocks, AI breakthroughs, climate disruption, and geopolitical realignments have collapsed the old assumption that leaders can predict, plan, and control their way to success. In the Middle East, where transformation is unfolding at unprecedented speed, this truth is even sharper. The next generation of leaders will not succeed with yesterday's skillset.

Most leadership programs still teach how to make plans and execute them efficiently. But efficiency without adaptability is brittle. Tomorrow's leaders in the Gulf and wider MENA region must be able to“read the room” of complexity - to distinguish between simple, complicated, complex, and chaotic challenges - and respond accordingly. This means shifting from reactive firefighting to proactive sense-making: scanning for weak signals, experimenting early, and learning fast.

Technical expertise alone won't suffice. As economies diversify and technologies converge, leaders need systems thinking - the ability to see interdependencies across sectors, policies, and cultures. And they need emotional resilience to hold ambiguity without panic, to listen deeply across differences, and to make decisions when no clear answer exists. These qualities can't be downloaded from an app; they must be cultivated intentionally.

The region's biggest opportunities - from renewable energy to digital infrastructure - cross organizational and national boundaries. Future leaders must master collaboration over command, creating coalitions between government, business, and civil society. They must be fluent in partnerships, not just profit.

Middle Eastern universities, business schools, and corporate talent programs should rethink their curricula. Instead of teaching only strategy frameworks from a predictable past, they should expose young leaders to complexity science, scenario planning, and real-world“safe-to-fail” experiments. As Roman Ziemian highlights, leadership is everyone's business now - from the boardroom to the frontline.

If the Middle East wants to turn volatility into an advantage, it must equip its emerging leaders with the skills to navigate uncertainty with clarity and courage. In a world where no one can predict the future, the real competitive edge lies in developing leaders who can adapt to it - and shape it.