Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Collaborates With Red Cat (NASDAQ: RCAT) To Equip Drones With AI-Powered Image Analysis Technology



The companies are collaborating to add Safe Pro Group's AI-powered threat detection to Red Cat's Black Widow(TM) Drone Platform.

The Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (“SPOTD”) technology helps ground personnel quickly and easily find and identify more than 150 different types of explosive threats. The drones will also integrate SPAI's new SPOTD Navigation, Observation, and Detection Engine (“NODE”) solution to process and map the important information that they collect without requiring internet connectivity.

Safe Pro Group (NADSAQ: SPAI) , a company delivering AI-powered computer vision software for analyzing drone imagery, is collaborating with Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ: RCAT) to add AI-powered image analysis technology in Red Cat's Black Widow(TM) drones ( ).

The drones will be embedded with the patented Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (“SPOTD”) system, which enables both U.S. and allied personnel to quickly identify, detect, and find over 150 different explosive threats in real-time. This includes landmines, anti-personnel mines, cluster munitions, and...

