Amir Meets Italian Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic HE Giorgia Meloni and her accompanying delegation Tuesday at the seat of the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.



Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation and friendship relations between the two countries and means to develop them in various fields.



They also discussed key regional and international issues of common interest, particularly the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.



HE the Italian Prime Minister expressed her country's solidarity with and support for the State of Qatar, stressing that the Israeli attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.



The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

