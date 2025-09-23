Kuwaiti Surgeons Conduct Successful Remote Robotic Surgery
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- A team of Kuwaiti surgeons at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital have made a breakthrough in remote robotic surgery, by successfully using Edge Robotics technique on a patient in Brazil.
The patient, in his 30s, is being treated at Cruz Vermelha Parana Hospital, in Curitiba city, Parana state, southeast Brazil, nearly 12,000 km away from Kuwait, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Tuesday.
The surgery, conducted at a request from the Brazilian hospital, signals the efficiency of the Kuwaiti medical cadres who gain growing trust from around the globe, according to the statement.
Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, who attended the surgery, applauded the achievement as "trailblazing and unprecedented."
"The success of the surgery represents a quantum leap in the record of Kuwait's medical system, reflecting the advancement of the country's healthcare system under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah," he said.
The medical team of surgeons, led by Dr. Suleiman Al-Mezidy, included Dr. Mohannad Al-Haddad and Dr. Humoud Al-Rashedi, the statement added. (end)
