India's First Private Large-Scale 3D-Printing Facility For Rockets Launched In IITM, Chennai

MENAFN - KNN India)AgniKul Cosmos, a private Indian spacetech startup, has launched the country's first large-scale 3D-printing facility for rockets at IIT-Madras Research Park in Chennai.

The integrated setup brings design, simulation, printing, post-processing, and testing under one roof, aimed at reducing costs and speeding up production.

The facility can 3D-print components up to 1 metre in height, a major leap for India's additive manufacturing sector. It also features an indigenously developed de-powdering machine for post-processing, ensuring space-grade finishes and higher efficiency.

By building such equipment in-house, AgniKul reduces its dependence on external suppliers and gains greater control over quality.

According to the company, the new playyard enables a faster design-to-flight cycle. Processes that earlier took months can now be completed within days, making rocket development more agile.

The larger printed parts also boost engine capacity-allowing thrust levels nearly seven times higher than earlier designs.

AgniKul sees this initiative as a step toward democratising access to space. By compressing timelines and costs, the company aims to make space technology more affordable and globally competitive.

The facility represents not only a milestone for AgniKul but also a boost for India's growing private space ecosystem. It highlights the country's progress in adopting cutting-edge manufacturing methods for advanced aerospace applications.

Industry experts believe the development could inspire other players to embrace similar innovation, helping India strengthen its position in the global space race.

The achievement marks a blend of indigenous innovation and private enterprise, adding new momentum to India's aspirations in space exploration and technology.

