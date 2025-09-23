Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Of State For International Cooperation Attends Mou Signing Between QFFD, IFAD


2025-09-23 02:06:05
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, attended the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between QFFD and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The MoU was co-signed by Director-General of QFFD, Fahad bin Hamad Al Sulaiti, and President of IFAD, Alvaro Lario.
The memorandum aims to support agricultural projects in the least developed communities and promote their economic empowerment.

MENAFN23092025000067011011ID1110100727

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search