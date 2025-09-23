ASE Turnover Hits JD14.1M
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) - The total trading value of Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Tuesday reached JD14.1 million, with 3.6 million shares traded through 4,223 contracts.
The general price index closed at 3,019 points, down by 0.65% from the previous session.
Out of 98 companies traded today, 23 saw their share prices rise, while 42 declined.
At the sector level, the industrial index fell by 1.26 percent, the services index dropped by 0.44 percent, and the financial index decreased by 0.41 percent.
Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) - The total trading value of Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Tuesday reached JD14.1 million, with 3.6 million shares traded through 4,223 contracts.
The general price index closed at 3,019 points, down by 0.65% from the previous session.
Out of 98 companies traded today, 23 saw their share prices rise, while 42 declined.
At the sector level, the industrial index fell by 1.26 percent, the services index dropped by 0.44 percent, and the financial index decreased by 0.41 percent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment