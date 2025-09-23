Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASE Turnover Hits JD14.1M


2025-09-23 09:08:21
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) - The total trading value of Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Tuesday reached JD14.1 million, with 3.6 million shares traded through 4,223 contracts.
The general price index closed at 3,019 points, down by 0.65% from the previous session.
Out of 98 companies traded today, 23 saw their share prices rise, while 42 declined.
At the sector level, the industrial index fell by 1.26 percent, the services index dropped by 0.44 percent, and the financial index decreased by 0.41 percent.

