Syncfusion® Releases Essential Studio® 2025 Volume 3

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New UI component collection and document SDKs streamline options and offer increased flexibility for customers

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc. , the enterprise technology partner of choice, announced today the release of Essential Studio® 2025 Volume 3 . This release restructures Essential Studio into a comprehensive UI component suite, a collection of powerful document processing libraries, and several file-format-specific editor SDKs. Additionally, powerful new controls have been added for the Blazor, JavaScript, and .NET MAUI platforms.

“Developer needs are continuously evolving, and this release addresses today's demands,” said Syncfusion CEO Daniel Jebaraj.“Many of our users are full-stack developers, yet they often come to us for very specific tools, such as a particular UI component or a document viewer for one file type. This reorganization streamlines our core offerings to deliver the level of flexibility modern software development requires.”

Reorganized Essential Studio editions

Essential Studio has been reorganized into the following:



Essential Studio UI Edition: 1,600+ thoroughly customizable user interface components for web, desktop, and mobile apps.

Essential Studio Document SDK: Powerful document processing libraries for generating, manipulating, and converting Word, Excel, PDF, and PowerPoint files.

Essential Studio PDF Viewer SDK: Specialized cross-platform SDK for viewing, annotating, and filling PDF documents.

Essential Studio DOCX Editor SDK: Word-like WYSIWYG editor backed by superb features, including extensive layout and formatting capabilities and collaborative real-time editing.

Essential Studio Spreadsheet Editor SDK: Excel-inspired spreadsheet viewer and editor packed with features critical to tabular data analysis. Essential Studio Enterprise Edition: An expansive solution that includes everything in this list.

Key elements of Essential Studio remain the same in Volume 3: transparent, affordable licensing; stellar technical support; and quarterly updates. For more information on the new editions, refer to the Syncfusion blog .

AI-powered Blazor updates

For Blazor developers, Volume 3 delivers two production-ready AI-powered components:



The Smart Paste Button provides context-aware pasting functionality, an essential upgrade when designing fillable forms. The Smart TextArea provides real-time sentence autocompletion that can be customized to the role of the user and enhanced with predefined phrases.

The Syncfusion Blazor component collection also boasts several new features for the Gantt Chart, including support for work breakdown structure columns, time-zone-based scheduling, and Excel-like filtering. The Rich Text Editor receives quick-insert support for table rows and columns, plus the flexibility to import Word files.

In the new PDF Viewer SDK for Blazor, a Smart PDF Viewer has been added in preview. This AI-enhanced viewer goes beyond straightforward document viewing with powerful document summarization, smart redaction, and smart form-filling capabilities to help end users do more, faster.

New .NET MAUI components

Developers building cross-platform apps with .NET MAUI can implement the new Markdown Viewer in their apps to seamlessly render Markdown content, including headings, lists, links, and code blocks. MAUI developers can also add the new full-featured Rich Text Editor component, complete with support for numerous formatting options, images, tables, clipboard operations, localization, and more.

Download now

Essential Studio 2025 Volume 3 includes many new features and enhancements for web, desktop, and mobile developers in addition to these. Current subscribers can download the new version from the License and Downloads page after logging into their account.

About Syncfusion®, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, NC, Syncfusion, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes-from individual developers and startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,600 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the US, India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

Contact : Brittany Kearns

Phone : 571-271-7211

Email : ...