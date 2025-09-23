Japan Achieves Milestone in Railgun Development
(MENAFN) Japan announced that it has successfully carried out a target test of its railgun, marking a significant step forward in developing a next-generation weapon capable of launching projectiles at exceptionally high speeds.
Earlier this month, Japan’s Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Agency (ATLA) stated on the US social media platform X that a railgun mounted on a military vessel had successfully executed long-range firing at a target ship.
“It’s the first time that a ship-mounted railgun was successfully fired at a real ship,” ATLA noted.
The projectiles achieved speeds of approximately 8,026 kilometers per hour (4,987 miles per hour), which is roughly 6.5 times the speed of sound, according to a news outlet.
The system relies on electromagnetic force, and its substantial kinetic energy could potentially inflict greater damage than traditional weaponry.
A representative from the Japanese Defense Ministry’s procurement division mentioned that live-fire trials were conducted from early June to early July in the Pacific Ocean, as reported by a news agency on Tuesday.
In October 2023, ATLA revealed it had completed “the world’s first-ever maritime railgun firing test” and expressed its goal to advance the technology toward “early practical use” for protecting Japanese vessels.
Funding for foundational railgun research by the Japanese Defense Ministry began in 2016.
