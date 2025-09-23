Genius Group Announces 25% Increase In Revenue On Proforma Basis, 57% Decrease In Net Loss Per Share In First Half Of 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Total assets increased 20% to $121.3 million SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the“Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced its financial results for the first half of 2025. Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, said“In the first half of 2025, Genius Group was hamstrung by a preliminary injunction preventing the company from raising funds or building its treasury. We have claimed in a RICO lawsuit (Case No: 1:25-cv-21496-BB) that this was a deliberate act taken by third parties to damage the company and its shareholders. We are pleased that further to the injunction being stayed on appeal in April, we had enough time to begin to repair the damage. As a result, we are pleased to report a strengthening of our operations and our balance sheet as at the end of June 2025.” “Furthermore, the second half of 2025 has proven to be the strongest in our history, with a series of successful M&A transactions and product launches resulting in rapid growth in our Genius Academy, our Bitcoin Treasury and the launch of our Genius City model. We have seen a more than 600% increase in our market capitalization over the last six months and are now exceptionally well positioned for positive, profitable growth in the year ahead.” Genius Group's unaudited first half financial results are for the operations of the Company including financials related to the Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd (ERL), Genius City (GC) and ProEd (PE) transactions signed in the second half of 2025. The financial results are prepared on an auditor review basis (existing group) and proforma (including acquisitions) for June 2025 and are compared with reviewed financials of June 2024. Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2025

● First half revenue of $6.1 million on proforma basis ($2.7 million on review basis), compared to $4.9 million for first half of 2024 on review basis, representing a 25% year-on-year revenue growth on proforma basis and 44.32% reduction on review basis. The increase in revenue on pro forma basis is primarily due to acquisition of ERL and PE, whilst the decrease in revenue on review basis is due to both the closure in 2024 of loss-making subsidiaries and the reduction of revenues due to downsizing operations as a result of the Preliminary Injunction (PI).

● First half operating expenses of $13.5 million on proforma basis ($13.1 million on review basis), compared to $10.8 million for first half of 2024. The increase in cost of the existing group is due to the legal and compliance cost due to the dispute related to the failed 2024 transaction of LZG International Inc (LZGI) and the PI.

● First half total loss of $17.3 million on proforma basis ($18.5 million on review basis), compared to $8.8 million loss for first half of 2024. The Company has calculated that $15.9 million of the loss was directly due to the impact of the PI, including the cost resulting from the forced liquidation of Bitcoin at a loss, legal fees and related costs of the PI. These are the subject of the RICO lawsuit in which the Company is claiming for $750 million in triple damages.

● First half loss per share of ($0.36) per basic and diluted share compared to loss per share of ($0.84) per basic and diluted share in first half of 2024, representing a 57% reduction in loss per share.

● $3.70 million cash and equivalents on proforma basis as of June 30, 2025 ($2.70 million on review basis), compared to $1.61 million as of December 31, 2024, representing a 130% increase.

● First half total current assets of $32.5 million on proforma basis ($27.01 million on review basis), compared to $42.41 million as of December 31, 2024, representing a 23% decrease. The reduction was mainly due to the liquidation of Bitcoin during the period. GNS was holding 319.43 BTC as of December 31, 2024 which reduced to 100.10 BTC as of June 30, 2025.

● First half total assets of $121.26 million on proforma basis ($85.03 million on review basis), compared to $101.05 million as of December 31, 2024, representing a 20% increase in total assets. Whilst total assets on review basis decreased due to the liquidation of Bitcoin during the period, total assets on proforma basis grew as a result of the M&A transactions in the second half of 2025. GNS was holding 319.43 BTC as of December 31, 2024 which reduced to 100.10 BTC as of June 30, 2025.

● First half net assets of $85.59 million on proforma basis ($67.8 million on review basis), compared to $79.41 million as of December 31, 2024, representing an increase of 8%.





Strategic and Operational Highlights for the First Half of 2025



Building a Bitcoin Treasury of 420 Bitcoin within 2 months of announcing its Bitcoin Treasury before the court order restraining the Company from issuing shares, raising funds or buying Bitcoin.

Featuring top thought leaders and experts within the Company's Bitcoin Academy, including Saifedean Ammous, author of the Bitcoin Standard, and content together with sponsorship of two top Podcasters and Influencers related to Bitcoin, Natalie Brunell and Anthony Pompliano.

Rationalization of operations to ensure profitable operating units, and sustainability of Company after TRO and PI was imposed on Company in February 2025, and taking immediate legal action.

Filing of RICO lawsuit against Peter Ritz and Michael Moe in March 2025, for $750 million in triple damages.

Filing an appeal against the PI and winning a stay on the PI in April 2025.

Gaining shareholder approval for the Board to take various actions to protect the company including executing up to 20% share buyback, issuance of Super-Voting Shares and preferred shares.

Resumption of business in May and June 2025 with growth of Genius Academy and launch of Genius City.

Rebuilding Bitcoin Treasury rapidly to 200 Bitcoin after stay on PI was granted. Acquisition of Entrepreneur Resorts via Asset Purchase Agreement in June 2025, with 50% increase in 2025 Revenue Guidance from $10 million to $15 million - $18 million for 2025.



Recent Strategic and Operational Highlights



Acquisition of Entrepreneur Resorts via Asset Purchase Agreement on June 17, 2025 with closing on July 31, 2025, with growth plan and rebranding underway to Genius Resorts.

Purchase by Genius Group's CEO, Roger Hamilton of 650,000 shares on the open market, increasing his shareholding by 10%, restating his optimism for the future growth of the Company.

Company announcement on the distribution on all proceeds of future legal wins, with 50% being distributed to shareholders as a dividend and 50% to be reinvested in the Company's Bitcoin Treasury

Recovery from baby shelf to full shelf status as a result of the Company's increase in market capitalization within 60 days of the PI being stayed, and SEC approval of the Company's $1.2 billion shelf offering.

Revision of the Company's Bitcoin Treasury target from 1,000 BTC to 10,000 BTC.

Appointment of Kevin Malone and Saifedean Ammous as Board Advisors

Launch of Genius Academy with Microcourses featuring Michael Saylor, Cathie Wood, Mark Cuban, Robert Kiyosaki, Robert F Kennedy Jr, and top thought leaders and entrepreneurs.

Signing of $14 million share purchase and joint venture agreement with Nuanu for the launch of Genius City, Bali, targeted to reach $20 million revenue and $6 million net profit within four years.

Launch of Genius City scheduled for October 2025 at Genius Future Summit, featuring top entrepreneurs and thought leaders including Steven Bartlett, Founder of Flight Story & thirdweb, Host of The Diary of a CEO podcast.

Announcement of plans to dual list on an Asian exchange.

Three consecutive buybacks of one million shares each by the Company in the last three months.

As a result of buybacks, insider purchase of shares and investors choosing to move their shares to book entry, achieving 60.3% of issued shares in book entry, with 39.7% remaining at brokers in September 2025.

Achievement of the first of ten milestones to $1 billion market capitalization, in the Company's Founder Compensation Plan, with $100 million market capitalization being reached and exceeded. 600% increase in the Company's market capitalization in the six months since PI was stayed.

Gaurav Dama, CFO of Genius Group said“We remain committed to strengthening our balance sheet and driving operational efficiency across the Group. Over the past quarter, we have streamlined operations with a clear focus on enabling our profit centers to generate sustainable positive cashflows, while at the Group level, we continue to take disciplined measures to reduce central costs. These initiatives, coupled with our ongoing emphasis on cost optimization and financial discipline, are laying the foundation for long-term value creation and a stronger financial position”

Other

The audit opinion of its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, included in the Company's Annual Form on 20F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2025, prepared as going concern. The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2025 have been prepared on a going concern basis.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit .

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, as amended for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on April 30, 2025. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See“Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“plan,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(In US Dollars)

As of June 30,

2025 As of December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,693,979 1,614,933 Accounts receivable, net 407,341 1,653,238 Other receivables 1,708,816 1,741,176 Due from related parties 6,309,649 5,714,741 Digital assets 10,724,607 30,441,133 Inventories 467,230 467,230 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,706,643 786,376 Total Current Assets 27,018,265 42,418,827 Property and equipment, net 316,837 301,531 Investments at fair value 1,461,112 1,381,666 Investments in joint venture 393 366 Goodwill 8,407,631 8,338,547 Intangible assets, net 11,048,771 11,913,096 Deferred tax asset 1,332 1,332 Other receivables 831,620 758,025 Other non-current assets 35,941,961 35,941,961 Total Assets 85,027,922 101,055,351 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable 4,116,094 3,285,495 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,621,621 2,066,930 Contract liabilities 1,434,816 1,731,378 Income tax payable 194,823 254,434 Due to related parties 4,937,041 4,001,091 Loans payable – current portion 181,030 229,815 Short term debt 25,000 40,000 Total Current Liabilities 12,510,425 11,609,143 Due to related parties 1,963 1,789 Loans payable – non-current portion 4,681,520 10,033,989 Total Liabilities 17,193,908 21,644,921 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity: Contributed capital 173,247,096 166,301,870 Reserves (8,026,414 ) (8,508,313 ) Accumulated deficit (102,989,010 ) (84,014,856 ) Capital and reserves attributable to owners of Genius Group Ltd 62,231,672 73,778,701 Non controlling interest 5,602,342 5,631,729 Total Shareholders' Equity 67,834,014 79,410,430 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 85,027,922 101,055,351



GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In US Dollars)

June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 2,717,485 $ 4,880,309 Cost of revenue (1,956,734 ) (3,149,970 ) Gross profit 760,751 1,730,339 Operating (Expenses) Income General and administrative (11,136,142 ) (9,510,000 ) Depreciation and amortization (727,573 ) (729,690 ) Other operating income 418 19,238 Legal expenses (1,023,496 ) (531,252 ) Loss from foreign currency transactions (272,299 ) (54,916 ) Total operating expenses (13,159,092 ) (10,806,620 ) Loss from Operations (12,398,341 ) (9,076,281 ) (Expense) Income Interest expense, net (735,670 ) (223,614 ) Loss on sale of Bitcoin (5,873,799 ) - Other income 3,083 47,673 Total Other Expense (6,606,386 ) (175,941 ) Loss Before Income Tax (19,004,727 ) (9,252,222 ) Income Tax Benefit 1,186 - Net Loss (19,003,541 ) (9,252,222 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation 481,899 427,926 Total Comprehensive Loss (18,521,642 ) (8,824,296 ) Total Comprehensive Loss is attributable to: Owners of Genius Group Ltd (18,492,255 ) (8,801,755 ) Non controlling interest (29,387 ) (22,541 ) Total Comprehensive Loss (18,521,642 ) (8,824,296 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 53,195,540 11,009,270 Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations (0.36 ) (0.84 )



GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In US Dollars)

For the Six months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (19,003,541 ) $ (9,252,222 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation (405,897 ) 618,543 Depreciation and amortization 1,021,476 1,019,961 Interest expense 735,670 223,614 (Reversal)/Provision for credit loss 2,080 (321,898 ) Gain on foreign exchange transactions 272,299 54,916 Loss on sale of Bitcoin 5,873,799 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,243,818 34,104 Other receivable (73,594 ) (5,904,240 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,920,266 ) (177,083 ) Digital assets 233,175 - Inventories - 180,820 Accounts payable 830,599 (1,249,885 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (445,310 ) 156,300 Contract liabilities (296,561 ) (833,958 ) Income tax payable (59,611 ) 50,926 Net Cash used in Operating Activities (13,991,864 ) (15,400,102 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Internally developed software (149,873 ) (239,156 ) Purchase of property and equipment (4,499 ) (41,720 ) Investment at fair value (40,000 ) (426,182 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (194,372 ) (707,058 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Amount due to/from related party, net 341,042 150,042 Interest paid (735,670 ) (223,614 ) Proceeds from equity issuances 7,311,098 13,457,414 Proceeds from loan - 4,970,269 Proceeds from sale of Bitcoin 29,816,012 - Purchase of Bitcoin (16,206,460 ) - Repayment of loan (5,416,255 ) (2,245,479 ) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 15,109,767 16,108,632 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 155,515 (115,896 ) Net Increase / (Decrease) in Cash 1,079,046 (114,424 ) Cash – Beginning of period 1,614,933 614,753 Cash – End of period 2,693,979 500,329



Summary Combined Consolidated Financial Data

Unaudited Financials Six Months Ended (USD 000's) Audited Financials Year Ended (USD 000's)

Summary Income Data: June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Revenue 2,718 4,880 7,913 23,063 Cost of revenue (1,957 ) (3,150 ) (5,330 ) (11,127 ) Gross profit 761 1,730 2,583 11,936 Other Operating Income - 19 25 344 Operating Expenses (13,159 ) (10,826 ) (32,716 ) (48,347 ) Operating Loss (12,398 ) (9,077 ) (30,108 ) (36,067 ) Other income 3 48 5,038 32,981 Other Expense (6,609 ) (224 ) (2,122 ) (3,704 ) Net Loss Before Tax (19,004 ) (9,253 ) (27,192 ) (6,790 ) Tax Benefit 1 - 2,252 1,079 Net Loss After Tax (19,003 ) (9,253 ) (24,940 ) (5,711 ) Other Comprehensive Income 482 428 (49 ) (204 ) Total Loss (18,521 ) (8,825 ) (24,989 ) (5,915 ) Net income per share, basic and diluted (0.36 ) (0.84 ) (1.03 ) (1.00 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 53,195,540 11,009,270 24,153,220 5,550,197





Unaudited Financials Six Months Ended, (USD 000's) Audited Financials Year Ended (USD 000's) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total current assets 27,018 42,419 9,634 Total non-current assets 58,010 58,636 33,580 Total Assets 85,028 101,055 43,214 Total current liabilities 12,510 11,609 17,248 Total non-current liabilities 4,683 10,036 6,251 Total Liabilities 17,193 21,645 23,499 Total Shareholders' Equity 67,835 79,410 19,715 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 85,028 101,055 43,214



Non-IFRS Financial Measure

We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net profit / loss for the period plus income taxes and social contribution plus / minus finance revenue /expense result plus depreciation and amortization plus impairments plus revaluation adjustment of contingent liabilities plus share-based compensation expenses plus bad debt provision.

Derived from Financial Statements

Genius Group Unaudited Financials Six Months Ended (USD 000's) Group Audited Financials Year Ended (USD 000's) June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net Loss (19,003 ) (9,253 ) (24,940 ) (5,711 ) Tax Benefits (1 ) - (2,252 ) (1,079 ) Interest Expense, net 736 224 1,146 3,695 Depreciation and Amortization 1,021 1,020 2,059 3,271 Legal expense (non-recurring) 1,023 531 2,579 1,178 Impairment - - 8,427 15,372 Revaluation adjustment of Contingent

Liabilities - - (3,714 ) (32,775 ) Loss on disposal of bitcoin 5,874 - - - Stock Based Compensation 3,860 619 4,218 10 Bad Debt Provision 2 210 (575 ) 2,822 Adjusted EBITDA (6,488 ) (6,649 ) (13,052 ) (13,217 )



Contacts



Investors:

Investor Relations Team

Email: ...