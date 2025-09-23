Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Withdraw from ICC
(MENAFN) Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have officially withdrawn from the International Criminal Court (ICC), denouncing the tribunal as a tool of “neocolonial repression” that serves imperialist interests. The three West African nations announced the decision on Monday, stating their move was aimed at fully asserting their sovereignty, with immediate effect.
Each of the countries had previously ratified the Rome Statute—the founding treaty of the ICC—between 2000 and 2004, but now seek to extricate themselves from the court's jurisdiction. In a joint statement issued under the banner of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES), the countries highlighted that while they had cooperated with the court since their initial ratifications, it had increasingly demonstrated what they described as “selective justice.”
“The ICC has proven itself incapable of handling and prosecuting proven war crimes, crimes against humanity, crimes of genocide, and crimes of aggression,” the AES declaration stated. The statement also accused the ICC of turning a blind eye to certain crimes, even as it “relentlessly” pursued those outside the circle of powerful nations who benefit from international impunity.
In recent years, the ICC has faced growing criticism for allegedly favoring powerful countries while prosecuting mostly figures from African and Asian nations. Ali Hammoud, an international relations expert, claimed in March that the ICC had lost its legitimacy by serving the political interests of select global powers, a sentiment echoed by the Sahel states' criticism.
For over a decade, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have been grappling with violent insurgencies led by jihadist groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS). In 2012, Mali referred the escalating violence to the ICC, but in the years since, the court has secured only two prosecutions.
The Sahel nations now plan to set up "indigenous mechanisms for the consolidation of peace and justice" following their withdrawal from the Rome Statute, aiming to replace the ICC's role in their legal systems.
According to the Rome Statute, a country's withdrawal takes effect one year after official notification to the UN Secretary-General.
In January, the three military-led governments also formally exited the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), accusing the bloc of undermining their sovereignty and aligning too closely with foreign powers, particularly France.
Each of the countries had previously ratified the Rome Statute—the founding treaty of the ICC—between 2000 and 2004, but now seek to extricate themselves from the court's jurisdiction. In a joint statement issued under the banner of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES), the countries highlighted that while they had cooperated with the court since their initial ratifications, it had increasingly demonstrated what they described as “selective justice.”
“The ICC has proven itself incapable of handling and prosecuting proven war crimes, crimes against humanity, crimes of genocide, and crimes of aggression,” the AES declaration stated. The statement also accused the ICC of turning a blind eye to certain crimes, even as it “relentlessly” pursued those outside the circle of powerful nations who benefit from international impunity.
In recent years, the ICC has faced growing criticism for allegedly favoring powerful countries while prosecuting mostly figures from African and Asian nations. Ali Hammoud, an international relations expert, claimed in March that the ICC had lost its legitimacy by serving the political interests of select global powers, a sentiment echoed by the Sahel states' criticism.
For over a decade, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have been grappling with violent insurgencies led by jihadist groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS). In 2012, Mali referred the escalating violence to the ICC, but in the years since, the court has secured only two prosecutions.
The Sahel nations now plan to set up "indigenous mechanisms for the consolidation of peace and justice" following their withdrawal from the Rome Statute, aiming to replace the ICC's role in their legal systems.
According to the Rome Statute, a country's withdrawal takes effect one year after official notification to the UN Secretary-General.
In January, the three military-led governments also formally exited the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), accusing the bloc of undermining their sovereignty and aligning too closely with foreign powers, particularly France.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment