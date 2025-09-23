Sharakah wins SMEs Development Initiative Award at Jawa’iz Basma 2025
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Sharakah, Oman’s leading SME development company, has been honoured with the SMEs Development Initiative Award at the prestigious Jawa’iz Basma 2025 ceremony, held at St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat. Sharakah’s CEO, Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, received the award during the ceremony.
The award recognises Sharakah’s sustained contributions to the growth of Oman’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and its long-standing commitment to promoting entrepreneurship as a catalyst for national economic progress. Over the years, Sharakah has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of Oman’s SME ecosystem, supporting local enterprises with funding, advisory services, and capacity building initiatives.
Reflecting on the milestone, Ali Ahmed Muqaibal stated, “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by the many entrepreneurs we serve. At Sharakah, we believe in the power of SMEs to transform economies, create meaningful employment, and shape resilient communities. This award inspires us to deepen our impact as we align with Oman Vision 2040.”
Sharakah’s impact on the SME sector in Oman is both far-reaching and measurable. To date, the organisation has provided over OMR 30 million in capital support to entrepreneurs across the Sultanate. This includes 144 funded projects, with approximately OMR 15 million invested directly, comprising OMR 5.5 million in equity, OMR 15.2 million in loans, and OMR 1.5 million in grants. Through its extensive advisory services, Sharakah has delivered more than 30,000 consultation hours, supported the creation of 12,250 jobs, including 2650 direct and 9600 indirect, and conducted over 90 workshops in 11 wilayats, benefiting more than 2500 participants. These achievements reflect Sharakah’s enduring commitment to empowering Omani entrepreneurs and driving sustainable economic development in alignment with Vision 2040.
Jawa’iz Basma 2025, organised by Muscat Media Group in partnership with Shabiba, is Oman’s premier platform for recognising and celebrating individuals, organisations and initiatives that are actively shaping the Sultanate’s future in line with Vision 2040. With over 20 award categories, the event underscores national priorities such as sustainability, community well-being, inclusive development and corporate responsibility.
The SME Development Initiative Award, in particular, highlights outstanding efforts in nurturing entrepreneurial growth, fostering innovation, and enabling economic diversification through robust SME support. Sharakah’s recognition underscores its leadership in delivering long-term value to the economy and communities alike.
