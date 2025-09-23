Jordan To Host First Desert Flying Disc Championship In Wadi Rum

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) –Jordan Flying Disc Federation (JFDF) announced Tuesday it will organize "Sand Flying Disc" Championship, the first of its kind in the region, next Friday in Wadi Rum, with participation of over 100 players from Jordan, Palestine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon.The event will follow internationally recognized beach games rules, including team numbers and court dimensions, marking the first flying disc championship hosted in Wadi Rum's desert setting.In a statement, JFDF President Khalil Halaseh said is an opportunity to promote Jordan's tourist destinations by showcasing its natural and cultural landmarks to visiting teams and players.He added that the tournament is a "major" step in developing the sport in Jordan, expanding its player base, and promoting values of integrity and sportsmanship associated with Ultimate Frisbee.JFDF, which was established in 2015, gained international recognition from the World Flying Disc Federation in 2017 and was accredited by the Jordan Olympic Committee in 2022.