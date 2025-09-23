Air Force Roofing Becomes One Of South Florida's Only Certified Installers Of The Tesla Solar Roof Unlocking High Impact Roof Replacement Savings For Fort Lauderdale And Pompano Beach Homeowners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pompano Beach, FL, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Air Force Roofing founded by Joel Alcocer announced that it is now one of the few roofing contractors in South Florida qualified to install the Tesla Solar Roof a premium code ready roof replacement that generates clean electricity while delivering hurricane grade durability. The advancement positions Air Force Roofing to help Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach residents replace aging tile or shingle roofs with a Tesla Solar Roof that can cut energy bills while protecting homes to the highest industry standards.



Data backed savings made for Broward County. Fort Lauderdale households pay about $0.16 per kWh and use roughly 20,256 kWh per year. A properly sized Tesla Solar Roof can offset most or all of that usage. At today's local rates offsetting 20,256 kWh equals about $3,240 in annual bill avoidance. Even a 10 kW Tesla Solar Roof that produces about 15,000 kWh per year would avoid about $2,400 annually before incentives. These figures reflect local EnergySage data for Fort Lauderdale and typical South Florida solar yield of about 1,500 kWh per kW year.



Federal Incentive. The Residential Clean Energy Credit (Internal Revenue Code Section 25D) provides a 30% federal tax credit for qualified residential clean energy systems including solar panels and solar roofing tiles such as the Tesla Solar Roof. This credit applies only to the solar portion of the project (panels or tiles inverters wiring and batteries if paired) and does not apply to unrelated non solar roofing materials or structural costs. The credit remains at 30% through 2032 then steps down to 26% in 2033 and 22% in 2034 before expiring in 2035 unless extended by Congress.



Florida Incentives. While Florida does not have a state income tax credit it does provide:



100% property tax exemption on the added value of solar systems Sales tax exemption on solar equipment purchases

This means installing a Tesla Solar Roof in Florida qualifies for both the 30% federal tax credit on the solar portion and Florida's state tax exemptions maximizing return on investment for homeowners.



Net metering support from Florida utilities. Florida's statewide net metering rule enables customers of investor owned utilities including Florida Power & Light FPL to receive bill credits at the retail rate for excess solar generation with FPL applying a customary 115% sizing guideline relative to past usage. Credits typically roll over monthly with annual true up practices defined by utility tariffs. These policies are important levers in achieving the projected savings from a Tesla Solar Roof.



Hurricane ready performance and Class leading ratings. Beyond energy savings a Tesla Solar Roof gives a South Florida home a fully integrated new roof replacement with Class A fire Class F wind and industry leading impact ratings supported by a 25 year product and power warranty. For homeowners replacing aging clay tile or asphalt shingles this means fewer roof penetrations than conventional rack mounted panels and a single envelope designed to handle severe weather common to Broward County.



Why now for Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach. Florida households use more electricity than the US average due to heavy air conditioning loads making the Tesla Solar Roof a targeted way to rein in long term energy costs while modernizing curb appeal. With strong sun (NREL PVWatts and Project Sunroof datasets show robust output across South Florida) and stable incentives a roof replacement that also generates power has become a financially and functionally compelling upgrade for the region.



Leadership and service. Joel Alcocer emphasized that the team's mission is to combine precision roofing with modern energy engineering so homeowners receive one coordinated project one warranty stack and one dedicated installer. By pairing Tesla Solar Roof installation expertise with local permitting know how Air Force Roofing helps Broward County homeowners navigate product selection interconnection and utility paperwork with fewer handoffs and faster time to energy savings.



About Air Force Roofing



Air Force Roofing is a South Florida roofing contractor specializing in high performance roof replacement premium materials and now the Tesla Solar Roof. Led by founder Joel Alcocer the company serves Broward County especially Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach with end to end design installation and warranty support for code compliant roofing and solar roofing systems.



CONTACT: Air Force Roofing 1960 NW 16th St Pompano Beach Florida 33069 United States +1 954-666-0864