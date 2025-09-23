Jharkhand Man Accused Of Firing On Police Patrol Party Arrested, Weapon Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Sep 23 (IANS) Jharkhand Police have arrested a suspected member of an interstate criminal gang accused of indiscriminate firing on a police patrol party in Ranchi's Khalari police station area, officials said on Tuesday.

A police constable was seriously injured in the firing incident, which took place late on Sunday night.

The attack occurred around midnight on September 21 near the Bombay Hotel in Purni Rai locality.

According to officials, suspects riding a white Apache motorcycle without a number plate, along with others, opened fire on the police patrolling team. Head Constable Ramsharekh Sharma sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

An FIR (No. 65/2025) was registered at Khalari police station.

Taking the matter seriously, Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan formed a special team under the leadership of Rural SP.

Following intensive raids, the team apprehended Rahul Das (29), a resident of Baleri village under Hunterganj police station in Chatra district, from near Pahi forest on the Rai–Budhmu road.

Police recovered from him a loaded country-made pistol, 10 live cartridges, a white Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and the Apache motorcycle used in the attack.

Interrogation revealed that Rahul Das had recently been released from Sherghati jail in Bihar and was plotting a major crime with his associates.

Police said he is an active member of an interstate gang engaged in serious offences, including robbery and dacoity, across several districts of Jharkhand -- Ranchi, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Chatra, Giridih -- and also in Bihar's Gaya district.

The arrest was made by a team comprising DSP Khalari Ramnarayan Choudhary, Khalari police station in charge Jaideep Toppo, Budhmu police station in charge Ritesh Kumar Mahato, sub-inspectors Mukesh Kumar and Ravi Kumar Soni, along with personnel from the armed police.

Police said efforts are underway to identify and nab the other members of the gang involved in the firing incident.